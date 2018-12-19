DES MOINES — Rural Iowa needs more assistance from the state to address housing shortages and limited access to high-speed internet, three state task forces told the governor Tuesday.
The task forces, led by Lt. Gov.-elect Adam Gregg and developed as part of Gov. Kim Reynold’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, issued their report Tuesday, calling for the creation of an Office of Rural Affairs. The groups also recommended creating a database for rural communities to share available programs and information.
“For Iowa to truly be successful, we have to see growth in every corner of our state,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’ve seen positive things happening in our rural communities, but there’s still a lot to do. These recommendations are just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see how we will continue to empower rural Iowa in the future.”
Reynolds charged the three study groups — the Investing in Rural Iowa Task Force, the Growing Rural Iowa Task Force and the Connecting Rural Iowa Task Force — with identifying needed changes.
In tackling housing challenges, the report recommended communities undertake housing-needs assessments with the help of state agencies and resources.
The report also recommended reforming the workforce housing tax credit program to make it more accessible to rural developers.
When it comes to expanding access to broadband internet, the report acknowledged the need in rural areas, noting that access makes communities more attractive — “Who wants to live in a new home if it is in a community that is not connected?” the report said. High-speed internet has become commonplace in school activities, provides rural residents access to the growing field of telemedicine, and it is crucial in agricultural uses such as precision farming and GPS systems.
But the report also acknowledged the lack of funding at the state level.
The “Connect Every Acre Act” was signed into law by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2015, establishing an initial $5 million grant program for service providers that invest in rural broadband. But the grant program wasn’t funded until the 2018 legislative session, the report said, when $1.3 million was allocated.
The report recommended the state prioritize “low connectivity areas,” instead of targeting areas where broadband is available. It also emphasized the need for faster download speeds.
“To truly be ‘future ready,’ state incentives should support download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second with preference to systems that offer symmetrical speeds,” the report said, noting that the 2015 legislation only calls for 25 megabits per second of download speed.
An eight-page report of the task forces’ findings can be found on the governor’s website at governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/ERI%20recommendations.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.