Runway closure returns for debate

WATERLOO — Plans to close one of the Waterloo Regional Airport’s three runways return for a possible decision this week.
City Council members are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday to decide whether to begin decommissioning runway 6-24, which is in poor shape and ineligible for federal repair funds.
The issue was tabled during the Jan. 21 council meeting to seek input from the airport board. Members of that board met a week later and voted to ask the city for more time to evaluate the runway options.
Runway 6-24 is the shortest of Waterloo’s three runways and is used by smaller general aviation aircraft for takeoffs and landings. American Airlines’ commercial passenger jets utilize the other two primary runways.
General aviation pilots have opposed closing runway 6-24, which gives them a safer landing option when strong crosswinds make it more difficult to use the other runways.
You have free articles remaining.
But Councilwoman Margaret Klein has said the city shouldn’t be spending money on three runways when no other airport in the state, including Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, have three takeoff and landing strips.
She also noted the city was facing large future costs to upgrade the other runways.
Estimated repair costs for runway 6-24 have ranged from $300,000 for a temporary patching and overlay to $1.9 million to reconstruct it in a shorter and narrower format.
Runway supporters have noted the airport also faces a cost to remove the existing runway if it is decommissioned, although that cost has not been tabulated.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in City Hall.
Staffer Tim Jamison’s most memorable 2019 stories:
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…