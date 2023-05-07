CEDAR FALLS – A new tool seeks to address the challenges of bringing more affordable housing to Cedar Falls.

A housing needs assessment has not been completed in Cedar Falls since 1998. The Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation solicited the help of Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making in crafting the report.

The study is meant in part to be an economic development tool for growth and workforce recruitment, but came in response to a Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force request for solutions to a lack of affordable housing.

The assessment seeks ways to respond to rising home sale prices – up 25% the previous five years – and declining inventory of homes for sale – down 66% the previous five years – as well as slower housing construction and a near absence of buildable lots for sale to homebuyers and custom builders.

Additionally, it sought to identify and bring about the kinds of housing options sought by low to moderate income households, as well as the workforce, young families, seniors and people with disabilities.

The 125-page document took a year to put together. It starts with a 12-page executive summary and concludes with 33 recommendations for action, supported with pages of data, focus group testimony, survey results and other background and research.

A major purpose is the unbiased information that can be referenced by an applicant seeking assistance related to housing. For instance, a developer may use the report while applying to Iowa’s Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program, focused on residential projects using abandoned, empty or dilapidated properties in communities with a growing workforce.

Among the proposals to improve Cedar Falls’ housing situation is eliminating code that “may no longer be necessary or achieve a clear public purpose,” and developing “more user-friendly and predictable” standards for developers, like was done downtown.

Another recommendation is forming a 501(c)(3) local housing trust fund so the city becomes eligible for state grants for efforts like owner-occupied and rental rehabilitation, improvements to emergency shelters and group homes, and down payment assistance for home buying.

The report says “local funding sources” could be dedicated to support housing opportunities for low-to-moderate and middle-income households, whether that be from the city, different organizations or employers whose workers need housing.

Among the suggestions are looking into some incentives, whether that be tax abatements tied to smaller or lower-cost units, or supporting infrastructure provided for one or more large housing developments with a mix of unit types and price ranges.

A landlord risk mitigation fund also is a consideration to reduce the fear of renting to certain tenants by offering reimbursement if tenants cause damage or rent is not paid, especially those qualifying for Housing Choice Vouchers known as “Section 8.”

Maximizing space for housing development is another focus. One recommendation is including requirements in future development agreements for a certain percentage of lots to be reserved for affordable housing within a subdivision.

The City Council will discuss the report May 15 and consider adopting it. INRCOG Executive Director Brian Schoon gave a rundown to the council May 1, and stakeholders hosted an open house May 2 to hear additional input and answer questions about the nearly final draft written by INRCOG Housing Planner Rose Phillips.

By the numbers

To get a better feel for the situation, look no further than the fact that the median sale price in Cedar Falls has been $225,000 from 2019 into fall 2022, significantly higher than the range of $170,000 to $200,000 in Denver, Hudson and Jesup, according to the report.

However, the study included an analysis that found the average price of a single family home between 2021 and 2022 was $476,800 in Cedar Falls. Means are typically larger than medians since they are skewed upward by the highest values in the dataset.

The assessment states that Cedar Falls listings spent a median of eight cumulative days on the market, slightly lower than the comparable communities (nine to 13 days), or what the report indicates is an “especially tight” market by comparison.

A lack of diversity in housing exists too. Single‐family homes account for 2,029 closed MLS sales from 2019 into September 2022, or 89% of sales. For both single‐family homes and condos, the report points out that notably smaller, moderately priced units sell more quickly than larger, more expensive units, suggesting that the Cedar Falls homebuyer market has pent‐up demand for more “affordable” or “workforce” housing options.

From 2016 through 2021, an estimated 997 residential unit projects were given work permits in Cedar Falls. Of these, 564 units (57%) were single‐family homes; 221 (22%) were two‐family structures, townhomes, or condominiums, and 212 (21%) were multifamily units.

The city’s residential permit volume has generally declined in recent years, from a high of 251 units in 2016 to an estimated low of 89 units in 2022. However, if multifamily unit permits are disregarded, the decline is "much less pronounced," with a high of only 149 units in 2016.

At the current permitting rate, and if factoring in the conservative population growth estimates, the assessment indicates Cedar Falls will have a projected shortfall of 569 units by 2030 and 748 units total by 2040. The higher population growth estimates have the shortfall at 911 units by 2030 and 1,453 units by 2040.

Developers and builders in Cedar Falls also report that lots for sale to custom builders and homebuyers are in short supply – sometimes as low as zero last year, compared to a supply of several hundred a decade ago.

But city data indicated in August 2022 that several newer residential subdivisions have vacant lots – 245 single‐family lots and 172 duplex, townhome, and condominium lots, for a total of 417 lots.

However, the assessment says anecdotal evidence from developers and builders suggests that most are owned by builders or homebuyers who already have plans to construct homes on the lots.

With that in mind, a survey included within the assessment indicates that Cedar Falls seemingly has “very few” units in "poor condition," and no dilapidated units were identified, meaning the city has limited opportunities, as well, to expand the housing stock through demolition and reconstruction, or through substantial rehabilitation of deteriorated housing that has been off the market for years.

For the most part, its the opinion of the report that the city must expand its housing supply by developing new units, whether on “greenfield” (undeveloped) land, on the infill tracts, or in vacant upper stories of commercial buildings.

Other options for expanding housing supply include construction of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on existing residential parcels, and subdividing large residential parcels into two or more parcels to increase vacant lots for housing development.

On the leasing side of the equation, according to the study, Cedar Falls’ median gross rent was $944 in 2020, higher than the statewide median gross rent of $806. Median gross rent increased more rapidly in Cedar Falls from 2010 to 2020 than in Iowa as a whole.

Of the estimated 5,400 occupied rental units in Cedar Falls, 1,330 have gross rents of $1,250 or more, while another 1,121 have gross rents from $1,000 to $1,249. Only 20% of occupied rental units have gross rents under $700.

Another fact to note is that Cedar Falls also had a high prevalence of low‐ to moderate‐wage jobs, particularly in service, manufacturing, and heath care sectors in 2022, according to the assessment.

The report points out how housing costs may impact whether many of Cedar Falls’ low‐wage essential workers, such as home health aides and grocery workers, can afford to live in Cedar Falls.

Additionally, the 2022 data, included within the report, demonstrated that a “mismatch” between earnings and housing prices exists for several essential occupations in Cedar Falls, especially in health care, education, and traditional “blue‐collar” jobs in manufacturing, construction, and transportation.

These occupations together account for 11.6% of all Cedar Falls jobs. Of the ones included, the reports explains how only secondary school teachers had the median earnings ($32.20 per hour or $66,982 per year) necessary to afford a median‐priced home at $225,000.

Several other occupations have necessary earnings to purchase a home for $153,000, the median price for a single‐family home built before 1940 – a significant amount of the housing stock. A household needs a minimum income of $23.53 per hour ($48,942 per year) to afford a home at that price.

$153,000 is out of reach though for many other essential workers, including preschool teachers, nursing assistants, construction laborers, EMTs and paramedics, assemblers, truck drivers, and licensed practical and vocational nurses.

