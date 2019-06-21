{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — A national group that recruits and supports progressive leaders has endorsed Jonathan Grieder’s bid for the Waterloo Ward 2 City Council seat.

Run for Something is an organization founded in 2017 to help young candidates in down-ballot races with seed money, organization and training. The endorsement process includes an extensive internal review with background check, staff interview and insight from local experts, the endorsement states.

“I am very proud to receive the endorsement from Run for Something,” Grieder said.

“This organization aims at helping young leaders make a difference in their communities.”

Grieder is the only announced candidate for Ward 2 in the upcoming November municipal election.

The seat is currently held by Bruce Jacobs.

