WATERLOO — A national group that recruits and supports progressive leaders has endorsed Jonathan Grieder’s bid for the Waterloo Ward 2 City Council seat.
Run for Something is an organization founded in 2017 to help young candidates in down-ballot races with seed money, organization and training. The endorsement process includes an extensive internal review with background check, staff interview and insight from local experts, the endorsement states.
“I am very proud to receive the endorsement from Run for Something,” Grieder said.
You have free articles remaining.
“This organization aims at helping young leaders make a difference in their communities.”
Grieder is the only announced candidate for Ward 2 in the upcoming November municipal election.
The seat is currently held by Bruce Jacobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.