Roundup: Number of state primary races, representing Black Hawk, Bremer counties, uncontested

Eight state senate and house districts, representing Black Hawk and Bremer counties, featured uncontested races or ones in which no one filed for Tuesday's primary election.

Sandy Salmon garnered 1600 votes as the only Republican vying to become senator of District 29. 24 votes were write-in votes.

No one filed for the Democratic nomination. 56 votes were write-in.

Republican Pat Grassley, the current speaker of the house, garnered 1062 votes in House District 57. 19 write-in votes were cast.

No one filed for the Democratic ticket, but there were 27 write-in votes.

188 votes were cast for Annette Sweeney in the Republican race in Senate District 27. 1 vote was a write-in.

District 27 also had one Democratic candidate, Sam Cox, who garnered 118 votes.

Democrat Bill Dotzler received 2,831 votes in Senate District 31. Four votes were write-ins.

No one filed for the Republican nomination. But there were 77 write-in votes cast.

House District 61 had Democrat Timi Brown-Powers garner 1,549 votes. There were four write-in votes.

The Republican race had no candidates but 35 write-in votes.

House District 62 had one Democrat, Jerome Amos Jr., garner 1,280 votes. Two were write-in votes.

The Republican ballot received 29 write-in votes, but had no candidates.

House District 68 had no Democrats filed. Write-in votes totaled 41.

The Republican ballot had Chad Ingels capture 1,614 votes. 11 write-in votes.

Democrat Bob Kressig received 1,900 votes in the House District 75. The write-in votes totaled 10.

The Republican ballot did not include 40 write-in votes.

