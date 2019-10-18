{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The intersection at Greenhill Road and University Avenue will be closed for repairs for two weeks beginning Monday. 

There will not be a marked detour because of the short period of time planned for the construction.

"Traffic will likely use West Viking Road and Union Road, as well as West 27th Street," said Chase Schrage, public works director. Road closure signs will be put up on surrounding streets in preparation to the construction. 

The intersection repair is part of a larger, federally funded Iowa Department of Transportation project launched in 2017, Schrage said. The overall project's cost is estimated to be $2.9 million.

"We are finally getting down to the end where the DOT is looking to close out the project and with that comes the final cleanup items," he said. "There'll be other cleanup items, but nothing that will affect traffic." 

The construction was planned around the University of Northern Iowa football schedule and prior to the high school's playoff football events.

"For safety's sake, please stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street," said a Cedar Falls news release. "It would be advisable to stay behind the sidewalk on the property side during the reconstruction work."

