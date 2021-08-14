Roundabout grant comes through for West Ninth and South streets

WATERLOO -- A roundabout could be coming to an accident-prone intersection on West Ninth Street.

The Waterloo City Council will be asked at their Monday meeting to approve a state grant worth $377,000 to construct a roundabout at West Ninth and South streets, in the Doe's neighborhood near U.S. Highway 218 in Waterloo.

Motorists currently must stop at stop signs at the South Street sides while West Ninth motorists travel through, leading to "a lot of accidents," city traffic engineer Mohammad Elahi noted in his report. Records show there were 27 crashes from 2015 through 2019 at that intersection, at least nine of which had injuries.

"Almost all of the accidents have been right angle collisions by people running the stop signs," he wrote, noting injuries have also occurred. "A roundabout is an effort to improve the safety and reduce right angle collisions."