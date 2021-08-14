Roundabout grant comes through for West Ninth and South streets

WATERLOO -- A roundabout could be coming to an accident-prone intersection on West Ninth Street.
The Waterloo City Council will be asked at their Monday meeting to approve a state grant worth $377,000 to construct a roundabout at West Ninth and South streets, in the Doe's neighborhood near U.S. Highway 218 in Waterloo.
Motorists currently must stop at stop signs at the South Street sides while West Ninth motorists travel through, leading to "a lot of accidents," city traffic engineer Mohammad Elahi noted in his report. Records show there were 27 crashes from 2015 through 2019 at that intersection, at least nine of which had injuries.
"Almost all of the accidents have been right angle collisions by people running the stop signs," he wrote, noting injuries have also occurred. "A roundabout is an effort to improve the safety and reduce right angle collisions."
The city submitted an application to the Iowa Department of Transportation's Traffic Safety Improvement Program for $385,000 in July of 2020. IDOT approved a grant of $377,000 in December, which Elahi said would cover "100% of the construction costs." The city would also be responsible for an estimated $40,000 in costs to design the intersection.
In other council business:
- Councilor Pat Morrissey revealed at Thursday's human rights commission meeting that 5 Bees LLC pulled from Monday's agenda their request for rezoning the former Edison School site in order to construct townhomes and an inclusive park.
Morrissey did not elaborate on whether developer Jon Brundrett was simply delaying the request or was pulling the project entirely. Brundrett did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The development, Magnolia Place, would consist of 10 four-plex townhomes and a 2-acre disability-inclusive city park. The park would have been paid for and maintained for 10 years by Brundrett.
But enough Edison neighbors opposed the project via a petition that the approval -- which passed the zoning commission Tuesday -- would have required a supermajority of council members voting yes to pass.
- The council will consider whether to rezone 32 acres north of 501 Lakeside Street from agriculture and residential to residential planned multiple residence district, in order to allow for a new daycare facility, senior activity center and future residential.
City staff has said construction could begin on the two centers, located within the North Crossing area, as soon as this fall. The land is owned by the city, and a developer has not yet been identified.
Nearby neighbors seemed to like the preliminary proposal, and the zoning commission approved it in mid-July.