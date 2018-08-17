WATERLOO — Plans for a roundabout on University Avenue drew cheers and jeers at a public input meeting Thursday.
About two dozen residents turned out for an update on Waterloo’s ongoing reconstruction of the major commercial corridor from downtown to the Cedar Falls limits.
The hottest topic of the evening was a proposal to put a roundabout at the Fletcher Avenue intersection as part of the second phase of construction next year.
“You’ve got some idiots on the council that are going to shove this down our throats whether we want it or not,” yelled one man, who joined many others in suggesting the city should stick with its original plan to rebuild the entire road with signalized intersections.
But Carlos Ruiz drew applause from others when he defended the roundabouts as being more efficient and safer than vehicles currently racing to beat yellow lights.
“I think the roundabouts keep the traffic flowing,” Ruiz said. “I live on University, and I hear the crashes all the time.”
Larry Wiele, an AECOM engineer and member of the design team, said the decision to add the Fletcher roundabout was due to public input, new information about high crash rates and the ability to construct a two-lane roundabout without acquiring more property.
An original study using a one-lane roundabout showed traffic signals to be more efficient. But using a two-lane traffic circle created a better service level than signals, he said.
The design team is taking into account comments from the meeting and those received through the city’s website and phone calls. City Council members ultimately approve the design when the project is sent out for construction bids in early 2019.
“Obviously there’s some strong opinions,” Wiele said.
In other comments about the project, resident David Dreyer complained about plans to spend $3 million on trails, landscaping, decorative lights, signs and other amenities to beautify the corridor.
“When I’m driving down University Avenue I don’t pay attention to a nice tree,” Dreyer said. “Enhancements don’t bring people to town to spend more money.”
But most residents defended the amenities, noting similar efforts on U.S. Highway 63 have instilled pride in neighborhoods and suggesting it would hurt the city’s reputation to have traffic leaving the landscaped Cedar Falls University project only to find Waterloo’s road barren.
A majority of those in attendance also voiced support to keep the bridge over Greenhill Road. Engineers said they are looking at the possibility of removing the bridge to create an at-grade intersection, possibly with a roundabout.
That change would save bridge maintenance costs in the future and create more room for development but would add an estimated $6.5 million to the initial construction cost.
The city is hoping to wrap up construction on the middle section of the University project — from Greenhill to Ansborough Avenue — in November. The east phase from Ansborough to U.S. Highway 63 would be built in 2019, and the final phase from Greenhill west to the Cedar Falls city limits would be reconstructed in 2020.
Additional information about the project, including comments, can be found through the city’s website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com and the project Facebook page at Facebook.com/UniversityAveWaterloo.
just like CF waterloo council will do whatever THEY want and burn away as MUCH money as possible. We must be in competition with Cedar Falls bot in ignoring citizens and wasting money
