Rotary club hosts candidate forum

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting a candidate forum at noon Monday that will include Iowa House and Senate candidates in Black Hawk County.
It will be held at the Waterloo Convention Center at Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St. The following candidates are invited to the forum: Derek Wulf and Kate Wyatt, House District 67; Rep. Timi Brown-Powers and John Bothwell, House District 61; Rep. Bob Kressig, House District 75; Jerome Amos Jr., House District 62; and Sen. Bill Dotzler, Senate District 31.
Long-time club member Kevin McCrindle will be moderating to insure equal time to each candidate. Questions will be submitted in advance from the club's 100-plus members.
Annie Vander Werff, club president, said this will be the first of four political forums in October put on by the club.
Denver's Jessica Gergen (14), center, and teammates celebrate a point scored against Boyden-Hull during the Class 2A state quarterfinals volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cedar Rapids.
Boyden-Hull's Sarah Boogerd (16) spikes against Denver's Jessica Gergen (14) and Reese Johnson (10) during the Class 2A state quarterfinals volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cedar Rapids.
PHOTOS: This week's Courier Preps to Watch in Photos
This week's (Sept 28, 2022) Preps to Watch -- Colin Johnson, Connor Knudtson, Jessica Gergen, Morgan Bradley and Drake Gelhaus -- in action.
State Track Thurs-b 18
Cedar Falls' Colin Johnson prepares to hand off to Brayden Burnett in the 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Class 4A boys state cross country
Cedar Falls' Colin Johnson (149) runs during the Class 4A state cross-country meet in Fort Dodge on Friday.
LISA GROUETTE - Globe Gazette
091722-spt-dnh-vb-14
Denver's Jessica Gergen strikes an attack against Van Meter Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
110221-qc-spt-state-volleyball-boyden-denver-012
091421-dnh-denver-celebration
Denver's Jessica Gergen (14) celebrates with teammates Tuesday during the Cyclones match with Dike-New Hartford in Denver
Jim Nelson
WR Columbus vs. AGWSR 11
Columbus Catholic's Connor Knudtson competes against AGWSR's Tate Miller Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Columbus-Don Bosco4
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Cael Frost dives back to first as Columbus Catholic's Connor Knudtson fields a pick-off throw during a non-conference baseball game in Gilbertville.
JASON RUBIN PHOTOS
WR Hudson Invite Semi 13
Columbus Catholic's Connor Knudtson competes against West Hancock's Cole Kelly Saturday during the Hudson Wrestling Invitational.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
092720-jrn-columbus-sum-fred 6
Sumner-Fredercksburg quarterback Peyton Schmitz pitches the ball to running back Kade Mitchell (6) as Columbus defensive end Connor Knudtson closes in during first-quarter action Friday.
Jim Nelson
090822-spt-col-den-8
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley squares up an attack against Denver Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-10
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley gets her hand on an attack by Denver's Lexi Gehrke Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
CF Invite 9
Columbus Catholic sophomore Morgan Bradley hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
SBall Columbus vs. Don Bosco
Don Bosco sophomore Caelor Yoder scores safely as the ball gets away from Columbus Catholic catcher Morgan Bradley on Wednesday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
092322-spt-cf-6.
Cedar Falls running back Drake Gelhaus lowers his shoulder to deliver a blow against a Muscatine defender Friday at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090222-spt-west-cf-8.5
Cedar Falls running back Drake Gelhaus is lifted into the air by lineman Jake Peters Friday after scoring his third touchdown of the game against Waterloo West at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090222-spt-west-cf-6
Cedar Falls running back Drake Gelhaus burst through a hole Friday against Waterloo West at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
FBall Cedar Falls vs. Johnston 11
Cedar Falls junior Drake Gelhaus runs the ball against Johnston on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall Cedar Falls vs. Johnston 8
Cedar Falls junior Drake Gelhaus runs the ball fo yardage against Johnston on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall Cedar Falls vs. Johnston 4
Cedar Falls junior Drake Gelhaus is tackled as he runs the ball against Johnston on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.