Rotary club hosts candidate forum

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting a candidate forum at noon Monday that will include Iowa House and Senate candidates in Black Hawk County.

It will be held at the Waterloo Convention Center at Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St. The following candidates are invited to the forum: Derek Wulf and Kate Wyatt, House District 67; Rep. Timi Brown-Powers and John Bothwell, House District 61; Rep. Bob Kressig, House District 75; Jerome Amos Jr., House District 62; and Sen. Bill Dotzler, Senate District 31.

Long-time club member Kevin McCrindle will be moderating to insure equal time to each candidate. Questions will be submitted in advance from the club's 100-plus members.

Annie Vander Werff, club president, said this will be the first of four political forums in October put on by the club.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by email to VanderWerff at annie@theregenerateprocess.com so the club has a tentative headcount.