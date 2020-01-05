WATERLOO — A stagnant Black Hawk County tax base won’t help local governments balance their budgets next year.
New reports compiled by the county auditor’s office show the total value of all land and buildings expected to pay real estate taxes in the next fiscal year barely changed last year.
It’s disappointing for local government leaders who rely on new construction and growth in property values to generate new tax revenue for their inflationary costs of providing services.
It’s also bad news for property owners who are more likely to see higher tax rates when cities, schools and county government entities set budgets for the fiscal year starting July 1.
City and county officials said the situation is a product of state “rollback” orders that wipe away their ability to collect taxes on what actually was significant growth in residential property values.
“This is primarily due to a large reduction in the residential rollback factor as determined by the state of Iowa,” said Michelle Weidner, chief financial officer for the city of Waterloo.
Homeowners currently paying taxes based on 56.9 percent of their assessed value will see that percentage drop to less than 55.1 percent for the next fiscal year based on that statewide rollback formula. Multi-residential property, primarily apartment buildings, saw a 5 percent cut.
“It was the largest decline since 2009,” Weidner said. “The continued reduction in the taxable portion of multi-residential properties continues to reduce the city’s taxable valuation as well.”
While Waterloo actually realized more than $90 million in new assessed valuation last year, breaking the $4 billion mark for the first time, the amount available for taxation dropped more than $18 million.
That means the city will generate less tax revenue next year if the current property tax rate remains unchanged.
Cedar Falls saw about $150 million in new total valuation last year but only enjoyed a $13 million increase in taxable value due to the rollback changes. It was the smallest growth in the city’s tax base in five years.
“It will cause a challenge because with the small increase in taxable valuations that equates to only about $107,000 additional (tax revenue) flowing into the general fund,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, the city’s director of finance and business operations.
You have free articles remaining.
“That small amount will be less than the cost of negotiated increases on wages and benefits,” Rodenbeck added. “Fortunately, Cedar Falls has always looked for ways to be more efficient and will have to continue to do so.”
While the tax base is an important factor in the revenue streams for local governments it is also a measure of economic vitality and plays a factor in setting bond ratings and interest rates when they borrow money.
An analysis of the valuation reports shows the county saw significant growth in residential property values — more than $266 million — from new construction and rising assessed values for existing homes.
But only $28 million of the increase adds to the tax base due to the rollback change.
Commercial and industrial property saw a modest bump in overall value, but the majority of that growth occurred in tax-increment financing districts where the new taxes don’t support public safety or other day-to-day operating costs.
The net effect of the changes in assessed values and rollbacks is a $127 million increase in the overall value of property across the county but a $421,000 drop in taxable valuation outside of the TIF districts.
Taxable value in the TIF districts grew by $58 million countywide last year. That value generally helps pay for economic development costs and incentives.
City councils, school boards, Hawkeye Community College trustees, the county board of supervisors and other taxing entities will set budgets and property tax rates in March and April based on the new taxable values.
Those budgets will take effect July 1 and affect property tax bills mailed in August.
Courier reporter Tim Jamison’s most memorable stories of 2019.
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.