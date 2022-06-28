Roe v. Wade decision disproportionately affects communities of color

WATERLOO — People of color could feel more repercussions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to legal and health care experts.

These effects may be magnified in Waterloo because the city has a larger percentage of Black people than any other in the state of Iowa, as well as a sizable population of other racial minorities.

Almost one-third of Waterloo’s population identifies as nonwhite, according to 2020 Census data. Residents identifying as Black make up 17.3% of the population, and 3.9% of respondents say they are more than one race, which could include Black. Just over 7% of respondents say they are Hispanic.

The 2020 Census data also says 17.5% of people in Waterloo are living in poverty.

Iowa doesn’t report racial or ethnic data on legal abortions, but among states that do — 29 states and the District of Columbia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says — people of color have a higher rate of abortion than white people.

In 2019, the abortion rate for Black people was 23.8 per 1,000 people. For Hispanic people, it was 11.7 per 1,000. For white people, it was 6.6.

Black people are also three times more likely than white people to die during or shortly after child birth, according to ACLU of Iowa’s Veronica Fowler. Fowler said if abortion is banned nationwide, pregnancy-related deaths are estimated to increase 21% overall, but would grow an estimated 33% for Black people.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association says Black people under the age of 24 are also more likely to experience severe childbirth complications than white people over the age of 35 — a group considered high risk.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade leaves the question of access to abortion up to states. Abortion is still legal in Iowa, but state Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Cedar Falls, said that could soon change.

“The governor could call a special session, and if she did it would go forward with the majority party in place today,” Kressig said. “If that took place, I get a sense that abortion would be illegal in Iowa.”

In 2018, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law banning most abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy, but the law never took effect. Earlier this month, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled there is no state constitutional right to abortion. The court’s decision means a 24-hour waiting period between an ultrasound and an abortions will be required, beginning July 8.

Fowler says that could complicate scheduling and disproportionately affect people in poverty.

“Rich people will always be able to get abortions, they always have. It’s the poor people who will not be able to,” Fowler said. “Planned Parenthood reports people drive three, four, five hours to access abortions. You have to take time off work, have child care, have reliable transportation and somewhere to stay. And then you have the 24-hour waiting period.”

Fowler said everything that affects the white population affects the Black population even more due to things such as systemic racism, lower income, job opportunities and reliable transportation.

The Rev. Abraham L. Funchess Jr., Waterloo’s human rights director, said the ruling is a double whammy for people of color.

“Not only is the decision basically telling women ‘we have control over your bodies, you have no bodily autonomy,’” Funchess said. “But then internalizing that stress in the body will affect the maternal health – not only the woman but the baby.”

Funchess said the human rights department will be engaged in education outreach to make sure residents have all available information on the subject.

Waterloo City Councilman Jonathan Grieder said he’s devoted his entire time in government to support those who need it most.

“I have a meeting with the city attorney and the mayor coming up,” Grieder said. “We are going to be looking at our options, but I do know we will be looking at everything we can possibly do to protect the rights of the citizens.”

