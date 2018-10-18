WATERLOO — Opioids are a rising problem in Iowa and around the country.
Rep. Rod Blum held a second conference with state Rep. Sandy Salmon and Chris Hoffman, executive director of Pathways Behavioral Services, on Wednesday night at the Grout Museum with members of the Cedar Valley community to discuss opioid addiction and its effect on Iowa.
“We had 183 opioid deaths in 2016 and, as a parent of a 19-year-old, it scares the living daylights out of me,” Blum said.
Blum said he was scared people could unknowingly take something laced with fentanyl, an addictive pain killing drug that has been traced to several high profile deaths over the last three years.
“Opioid addiction definitely has our attention in Washington, D.C.,” Blum said. “In the last four years, opioid addiction deaths have more than doubled since I’ve been in Congress.”
Blum held a different opioid conference in Dubuque about six months ago.
“There’s people who have pain issues and there are people who are just addicted,” Blum said. “Overall there’s no silver bullet, there is not one silver bullet for the opioid problem.”
Salmon talked about the recent Iowa legislation which would require health-care professionals to do a deeper dive into a patient’s history before prescribing opioids.
“You want to be able to prevent addiction, but at the same time you want a patient in pain to be treated,” Salmon said. “We provided immunity from criminal liability if a person calls 911 to get help.”
Hoffman talked about how Black Hawk County has been impacted by the opioid epidemic in relation to Pathways.
“Part of the good news for everybody is that the state of Iowa in reality is ahead of the curve when it comes to dealing with the opioid issue,” Hoffman said. “In this area we have some very active groups going out right now.”
Hoffman said he has worked with most of the police and sheriff’s departments to do training to deal with overdoses.
According to a presentation from Ann Saba from the University of Iowa’s Injury Prevention Research Center, opioid prescriptions are higher in rural counties than in urban ones.
There are five counties in Iowa that account for 50 percent of the opioid overdose deaths — Polk, Pottawattamie, Scott, Linn and Johnson.
Blum said he wants to see drug addiction treated as a pre-existing condition. Blum has voted for the Patients and Communities Act, which promotes opioid recovery and makes changes to Medicaid to address substance use disorders.
The bill is presently on the president’s desk awaiting signature.
