CEDAR FALLS — A casual conversation between local accountants and Rob Sand at the University of Northern Iowa on Thursday touched on a wide range of issues.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants hosted the recently reelected state auditor at the Business and Community Services Building for 90 minutes. One hot topic among the group of about 10 was the shortage of accountants.

Sand’s office, made up of some 100 employees, was vulnerable to the crisis, as well. Amy Pilcher, assistant professor of business administration at Wartburg College, referenced a KCRG report about the problem from last year early in the discussion.

It noted the struggle and how Sand said he would not discriminate against people looking to work in his office just because they have a two-year versus a four-year degree.

But Sand also noted in his case it’s about getting people excited about working for the good of the public.

“When I was talking to the accounting club before this, I said you can go anywhere and get a paycheck but you come to our office to get a paycheck and you get purpose. You’re serving the state,” said Sand.

At the end of the day, an accounting firm might care more about the bottom line, leading a boss not to include a deficiency in a report rather than just have a conversation, out of concern that the firm might lose the client.

“We don’t think that way in the auditor’s office,” he said. “Our client is the public, and so we just have a different culture. If someone doesn’t like what we say, too bad. And if they don’t want to come back to us next year because of it, hopefully people will notice and remember why.”

Gary Shontz, a former instructor at UNI and also the institution’s former controller and treasurer, took issue with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, the agency charged with coming up with generally accepted accounting principles. He feels how the board makes changes more often than it should.

“With the amount of difficulties the industry has right now, just in terms of recruitment and having bodies to do the work that needs to get done, changing things and adding more requirements is not a good thing to do right now,” said Sand.

“It’s not that it doesn’t make sense, but was it actually a problem the way we were doing it before,” he added.

The auditor touched on his frustrations, as well, with common sense proposals he feel would improve the effectiveness of his office. Often they don’t go anywhere because “partisanship is out of control.”

In addition, he answered other questions about why he ran for public office and touched on other subjects, such as his renowned Public Innovations and Efficiencies program for governments.

Denise Bouska, an accountant in the private sector, asked about his office’s involvement with the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Sand’s response addressed how his staff audits the department every year. That led to another brief discussion about another audit his office completed within the last year or two of the Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training Program.

“Our conclusion 10 years ago ultimately was that you couldn’t tell you if it was creating any new jobs … and our conclusion this time was the same,” he said. “We can’t actually tell you if it’s creating any new jobs. So here we are putting all this money into this program with no proof that it’s actually adding any jobs in the state of Iowa.”