Rob Nichols running for Waterloo at-large seat

WATERLOO — A local pharmacist often does research to answer his patients’ questions. He hopes to apply the same skills if elected to serve on the Waterloo City Council.
Rob Nichols, 33, a pharmacist at Greenwood Pharmacy, announced his candidacy for the at-large seat on the council Aug. 5 on his Facebook page.
“As a pharmacist ... I enjoy building relationships with people and finding solutions for their health care needs,” he wrote. “It would be a privilege to draw on the same values to serve the residents of Waterloo.”
Dennis Halverson is also seeking the seat being vacated by Sharon Juon, who is stepping down due to health issues.
An Ottumwa native, Nichols is a 2011 graduate of Wartburg College, where he played football. He received his doctorate from the University of Iowa pharmacy school.
His boss, Bob Greenwood, served 12 years on the council, retiring in 2013.
“When I was thinking about running for this, he was a really good resource to lean on as far as what it would take to do this,” Nichols said in an interview with The Courier this week.
The three priorities listed on his website, RobNicholsForWaterloo.com, revolve around public safety, career development and homeownership.
“I want to create a community where people know that Waterloo is a place to come live and thrive,” he said.
On public safety, Nichols wants to “build our law enforcement and public relationships through increased positive community engagement opportunities.” He pledges to maintain Waterloo Fire Rescue as “one of the elite departments in the state” and “ensure sustainable mental health resource infrastructure.”
Nichols said the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia as well as the New York City birder incident, all last year, “really affected me,” he said. It even made him question one late-night medication delivery and how he would be perceived walking up to a strange house at night as a Black man.
“Am I going to be, myself, safe delivering this?” he remembered asking himself. “And the thing that hurt me the most is that I even had to think about it to that level.”
Nichols went on three ride-alongs recently with Waterloo police officers. He saw the challenges they deal with regarding scheduling, recruitment and building morale — things he thinks the council could help with.
“What I’ve learned is that there’s a lot of good law enforcement officers that are currently on the force that really want to do some good work — that do good work — but there is a trust barrier that they’re trying to overcome,” he said. “I think we can do some work to repair that.”
Making sure officers have more regular schedules and attend “positive” community events would help, he said. But the griffin logo should remain retired.
“I don’t think rehashing the griffin is going to be a solution that’s beneficial for our community; I think it’s going to recreate and restoke this us-versus-them environment,” Nichols said. “What we ought to do from a law enforcement standpoint, I think, is find a way to allow our law enforcement to be more effective and build trust within the community.”
On career development, Nichols said he’d support “homegrown entrepreneurs and small businesses” and help both youths and adults prepare for “success and reintegration into our workforce.” He would encourage partnerships between the city and other organizations, including the Waterloo Career Center and adult programs like Momentum, which his late brother benefited from in 2019.
“It would help create that image that Waterloo is a place where people can come live and thrive,” he said. “I think it’s really important to have that infrastructure to develop a really thriving community.”
On homeownership, Nichols wants to “leverage home buyer education programs” and “build generational wealth.” He feels strongly about the issue. As a child he lived with his mother and three siblings in a series of rental houses and, on occasion, in a women’s shelter.
He said more staff in the housing department and code enforcement of rental properties — or more training for current staff — along with federal funding, could help.
“I would not be opposed to more staffing as long as we can make it work financially,” he said, though he noted he hadn’t had a chance to look at the city’s finances.
He was taught in pharmacy school that “if we don’t directly know the answer to a question, that’s OK; the more important thing is to make it where you know where to find that answer.” That will be his guiding principle if elected.
“I think that’ll help me be effective, and kind of meet the needs of the people,” Nichols said.