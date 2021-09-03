Rob Nichols running for Waterloo at-large seat

“I want to create a community where people know that Waterloo is a place to come live and thrive,” he said.

On public safety, Nichols wants to “build our law enforcement and public relationships through increased positive community engagement opportunities.” He pledges to maintain Waterloo Fire Rescue as “one of the elite departments in the state” and “ensure sustainable mental health resource infrastructure.”

Nichols said the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia as well as the New York City birder incident, all last year, “really affected me,” he said. It even made him question one late-night medication delivery and how he would be perceived walking up to a strange house at night as a Black man.

“Am I going to be, myself, safe delivering this?” he remembered asking himself. “And the thing that hurt me the most is that I even had to think about it to that level.”

Nichols went on three ride-alongs recently with Waterloo police officers. He saw the challenges they deal with regarding scheduling, recruitment and building morale — things he thinks the council could help with.