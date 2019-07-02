{{featured_button_text}}
The city of Waterloo has posted signs and warning tape to keep residents away from a sewer main leak along the Cedar River near the Conger Street bridge.

 TIM JAMISON, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO -- Efforts to repair a broken sanitary sewer force main under the Cedar River levee will require street closures this week.

North Hackett Road north of Rainbow Drive is expected to close to through traffic Tuesday, weather permitting, along with Duryea and Vaughn streets north of Falls Avenue, according to the Waterloo Engineering Department.

There will be no parking on those streets or near the intersection of Desoto Avenue and Rainbow Drive.

The closure is required so contractors can being a sanitary sewer bypass required as part of the project.

The South Riverside Trail between Electric Park Ballroom and Conger Street will remain closed during the construction project, which is expected to be completed in the middle of July.

