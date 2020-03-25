Road construction still immune to coronavirus

The first phase of the project, from Greenhill Road to just east of Ansborough Avenue, is nearly complete. The second phase, from Greenhill west to Cedar Falls is expected to resume construction with head-to-head traffic this week.

The third phase is slated to get underway next week with the complete closure of University from Knoll Avenue to U.S. 63.

Meanwhile, Aspro Inc., of Waterloo, was the only bidder on the annual street reconstruction project. The firm’s $3.64 million bid was about $50,000 over engineering estimates. Council members are expected to approve the contract in coming weeks.

The contract calls for portions of eight streets to be completely rebuilt with asphalt and new curbs and gutters.

Those streets include West Third Street from Clough Street to Fletcher Avenue; Columbia Circle off of Kingbard Boulevard; Elston Avenue from Fletcher to Columbia Circle; and Hubbard Avenue from West Fourth to Columbia Circle.

Other streets in the reconstruction project are: West Mitchell Avenue from Derbyshire Road to Kimball Avenue; Maxine Avenue from Gayle Street to Joy Drive; St. Francis Drive from Wildwood Road to the San Marnan Drive frontage road; and Wildwood Road from St. Francis Drive to Holly Lane.