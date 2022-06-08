Road construction begins at Waterloo Regional Airport

WATERLOO — Travelers at the Waterloo Regional Airport will need to be cautious as they make their way to the terminal.

Road construction recently began on Betsworth Drive, south of the passenger and rental car parking lots. The city is installing new storm water drain inlets to help during periods of heavy rain.

The drain inlets are expected to be completed Monday. After that, asphalt paving crews will begin pavement rehabilitation for the east loop of Livingston Lane, which intersects with the entrance to the air traffic control tower as well as the rental car parking lot.

Cars will need to use the west loop of Livingston Lane to access the terminal building for picking up and dropping off passengers. Airline passengers who drive themselves to the airport will need to use the west entrance.

City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the storm water drain installation and rehabilitation of Livingston Lane and Betsworth Drive have been in planning stages for a few years.

Airport Director Keith Kaspari said the work reflects a beginning phase of improvements to the front of the airline passenger terminal. Airport officials anticipate an additional announcement of improvements in the next few weeks, he said.

