CEDAR FALLS — A range of road and quality-of-life projects are included in the Cedar Falls’ upcoming capital improvements program.
The CIP includes 210 projects over five years for a total of $282 million from 40 different funding sources.
“The CIP is a planning document,” said City Administrator Ron Gaines. “This is not a binding document.”
The Cedar Falls City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on the CIP and vote on a resolution.
If approved, the CIP gives city staff the go-ahead to pursue these goals, Gaines said. Projects three years out require work to make sure they go smoothly and on schedule.
Each project will face future votes by the council concerning planning and funding.
A $15 million reconstruction of West First Street will be one of the first projects funded, with work set to begin this spring.
“Construction will be over two seasons,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, finance and business operations director. “It’s one that will impact a lot of people.”
The project is complicated by concurrent sewer repairs.
“You’ve got a 100-year-old sewer that is 25 feet in the middle of the road,” Gaines said.
The $5.9 million Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction is also set to begin in 2019, continuing through fiscal 2022. A $4.4 million downtown streetscape project will begin in fiscal year 2019 and may coincide with a planned rezoning of the area.
“We do recognize that making the downtown more walkable would encourage people to park a couple blocks away,” said Rodenbeck.
The goal is to add aesthetic features while making the are surrounding Main Street walkable and well lit.
Construction projects on Iowa Highway 58 and University Avenue are still being funded as they continue and draw to a close.
The Cedar Falls River Recreation project was included during the City Council goal-setting meetings.
The $3.8 million project is set to begin during the fiscal year 2022, and is expected to be funded through Black Hawk County gaming grants, private and city funds.
“It’s already had a preliminary design,” Rodenbeck said. But the project’s future depends on fundraising.
One of the least controversial projects, a nutrient removal facility at the waste treatment plant, is one of the most expensive. Construction is set to begin on the $42 million project during the 2024 fiscal year, funded by sewer rental bonds.
According to the preliminary plan, sewer rates will be impacted by the project.
“Nutrients (nitrogen primarily and phosphorous potentially) pose potential problems in the river,” according to the preliminary plan. The potential cost is a rough estimate because the city still is in the evaluation process.
Several public hearings are planned during City Council meetings on proposed plans and costs for 2019 street construction and the Place to Play Playground project.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
