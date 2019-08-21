CEDAR FALLS – A crossroads for trails downtown with views of the Cedar River is getting a fresh look.
The City Council Monday approved plans and specifications for an estimated $264,000 in renovations to Peter Melendy Park.
Plans for the one-acre park include replacing concrete sidewalks this fall on either side of the corner at First and Main streets as well as along an intersecting path with gray and multicolored brick pavers. The concrete walkway at the eastern end of the park will remain. Trees will be planted along with shrubs, perennials, and ornamental grasses next spring, according to city officials.
The project will be funded with revenues from the tax-increment financing district.
“During the levy construction project, we had a pretty significant impact on this park,” said Matthew Tolan, a city engineer. The height of the river wall running through the park was extended and related decorative improvements were made.
The Gateway to the Trails sculpture will return to the park after being removed during that work.
Carol Lilly, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street, said in an interview that the changes will be a good addition to downtown.
“It’s a gateway into the community and I think it’s really important that people have a positive entrance,” she said. Lilly also suggested this is the right time for upgrades with various construction projects in the surrounding area underway or just completed, including the six-story Hampton Inn directly across Main Street.
“Now is the time to make those changes,” she said. It is “important to have it be done and done well.”
Resident Rosemary Beach, during a public hearing at Monday’s meeting, proposed some additional improvements related to the river wall, which she called “so stark white.”
“Is it going to stay that color?” she asked. “Could I remark that I wish it was a different color?”
She proposed the city “tone down” the color or have murals painted on the wall.
