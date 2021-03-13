 Skip to main content
Riverfront Stadium could see $131K in repairs after January electrical fire
WATERLOO — A $131,500 contract for fixes to Riverfront Stadium will go before Waterloo City Council at Monday's meeting.

Riverfront Stadium

Riverfront Stadium

An electrical fire Jan. 5 damaged two panels that feed the entire baseball stadium’s indoor and outdoor electricity, said Travis Nichols, leisure services project manager. City documents show the fire affected electrical switchgear, conduits, and conductors. The proposed contract is with Community Electric Inc. of Waterloo.

A generator was used to provide temporary power to indoor space at the Riverfront Stadium, officials said.

The city estimated the fixes to cost up to $150,000. Officials originally said the damage was more than $50,000. Community Electric Inc. was the only company to submit a bid for the project, according to city documents.

People who want to attend or speak at Monday's City Council meeting can contact the clerk's office or register online.

