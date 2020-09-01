Rita Hart would push repeal of Iowa Medicaid waiver, build on 'Obamacare'

She also has touted efforts to lay the groundwork for a children’s mental-health system, and organized a physician recruitment and retention organization to help bring physicians to southeast Iowa.

“Dr. Miller-Meeks understands the physician-patient relationship in practical terms and how it can work better, and she knows one way it can work better is by reducing government interference,” according a statement from her campaign. “Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been a long-term advocate of insurance reforms to allow for more options and coverage portability. She also recognizes the need to make health care more accessible and affordable, and has pledged to make that issue a priority when she’s elected to Congress.”

In Congress, Hart said she would work with both parties to protect coverage for patients with pre-existing medical conditions and lower prescription drug costs, by allowing Medicaid to directly negotiate lower drug prices with drug companies.

Hart said she would fight to protect the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, and strongly opposes a Trump administration-backed lawsuit to repeal the law. Democrats and health officials say doing so would strip coverage for an estimated 1.3 million Iowans with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, cancer or asthma.