WATERLOO — Sen. Rita Hart, D-Clinton, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, said she’s seen a crisis in mental health in Iowa.
Hart is running with Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell for Iowa’s highest executive offices.
During conversations Hart had during her visit to Waterloo’s Exceptional Persons Inc., people told her the privatization of Medicaid and other problems make “it staggeringly difficult,” she said.
“What we’ve been hearing all across the state is people are very concerned about the fact that mental health services are not available for themselves and for their loved ones,” Hart said. “It’s difficult to find a mental health bed in the state of Iowa, that we have a tremendous shortage of mental health professionals, “ Hart said. “We’re truly facing a crisis and Fred (Hubbell) and I are committed to attack this mental health situation and provide better care for Iowans.”
Hart targets the privatization of Medicaid as the first thing to be reversed.
“As one gentleman said today, ‘the access to health care is worse, the quality is worse and the cost is greater,” Hart said. “That simply has to get turned around.”
Hart and Hubbell have traveled Iowa this week to address mental health issues at various events.
“We know that this is not going to be easy,” Hart said. “We’re going to have to listen to the providers and the people that are on the ground who know the most about the providing mental health services.”
Hart also talked about investing in education for Iowans.
“We need to recognize if we’re going to fill this worker shortage that we have in the state of Iowa, that we need to fill in order to move the state forward, we have to invest in community colleges,” Hart said.
She proposed partnerships between the community colleges, high schools and businesses.
“We have to invest in our communities, particularly our rural communities in order to raise the average wage and provide a future where all Iowans can succeed,” Hart said. “There is no doubt that our school systems are struggling to continue to provide the quality of education that we need to offering in the state of Iowa.”
Education in Iowa has not been funded adequately, Hart said.
The two deaths of Iowa State student Celia Barquin Arozamena, a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, and University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts have impacted many Iowans, and Hart is one of the many appalled by the violence.
“This is definitely concerning to all Iowans,” Hart said. “It’s such a tragedy. We’re all upset about this.”
Hart said public safety funding needs to be increased to help prevent atrocities from happening.
“We aren’t providing our public safety officials with the resources they need to keep our citizens safe,” Hart said. “The other thing is mental health.”
Iowa is one of the states with the fewest mental health professionals, Hart said.
“People are on waiting lists and there are no beds for people,” Hart said. “It simply is not healthy for our state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.