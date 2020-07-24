Rita Hart: Cooperation needed to safely reopen schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former classroom teacher Rita Hart, who is running for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 2nd District, on Thursday called for more collaboration at all levels to safely reopen schools this year.

“We can do this,” Hart said during a virtual roundtable discussion with parents, teachers and a school board member about the challenges schools face because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We need to do this because it’s so important that our children get the education that they deserve.”

If there’s an upside, Hart said, it’s that COVID-19 has created an opportunity to look at education in a new way “and to get the resources here that can really help us to do a better job, not only for this fall, but for all the falls to come,” said Hart, a Wheatland Democrat who hopes to succeed retiring Rep. Dave Loebsack.

Her panelists called for guidance from Des Moines and Washington but also called for greater local control.

Tara Shochet, whose children attend Iowa City schools, was upset that after the school district laid out a plan for remote learning until at least October, Gov. Kim Reynolds called for in-person classes in August.