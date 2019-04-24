WATERLOO — City leaders remain skittish about investing millions of dollars to turn the city’s sewer gas into a marketable commodity.
Waterloo City Council members voted 4-3 Monday to postpone voting on an $80,000 engineering contract to begin designing a system to capture and scrub biogas generated by the sewage treatment plant so it can be sold as natural gas for energy.
“I still have concerns about this,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey, who was joined by Sharon Juon, Ray Feuss and Jerome Amos Jr. in voting to hold off approving the contract with EcoEngineers of Des Moines.
“Eighty thousand dollars is a lot to be paying for something that is a new kind of project, new kind of idea,” Morrissey said. “I really would like to get more information on this … as to how this money will get recovered.”
The city previously invested nearly $70,000 to have EcoEngineers and Strand Associates, of Madison, Wis., evaluate the viability of creating pipeline quality gas from the biogas created at the waste water treatment plant on Easton Avenue and the pretreatment lagoon near Tyson Fresh Meats.
“We have a valuable resource that we’re basically burning into the atmosphere at this point in time,” said Steve Hoambrecker, waste management services superintendent.
“Over the past several years a new market has developed converting such biogas into pipeline quality gas,” he said. “This involves some relatively large capital investment with a potentially large revenue stream.
“There’s a high risk in making this capital investment,” he said. “That’s why we’re taking a step-by-step approach.”
Initial reports estimated it would take $7 million to convert gas at Easton Avenue plant, which already uses some of the biogas for heating. The bill could top $23 million to include the lagoon.
While current market prices for the gas support the project, the concern is whether those prices will remain at a level for the city to recoup its capital investment or even make a profit.
“I understand right now it’s kind of a hot topic, it’s got a good revenue stream, that it’s very popular,” Juon said. “But it could disappear very quickly.”
Hoambrecker said the proposed contract with EcoEngineers would design 15 to 20 percent of the project, which would give the city better numbers for its “go or no-go” decision on the project.
There are other questions about whether the city could enter long-term contracts with a natural gas buyer that would guarantee a level of return to cover the investment. Such a move would limit the city’s ability to gain a large windfall if the project was successful in the long run.
Council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein all voted against tabling the contract this week.
“I’m eager to get going on this,” Klein said. “If there’s any hope in this at all, I’m willing to take that next step to find out what the design is going to cost. …I think that we’ve heard enough to take this next step.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said he would schedule another council work session in May to discuss the issue before the contract returns for a vote.
