Cars drive through the intersection of Prospect Boulevard and West Ridgeway in Waterloo on Monday morning.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO -- The busy crossing of Ridgeway Avenue and Prospect Boulevard is expected to shut down this week for a sanitary sewer main repair.

Construction contractors are scheduled to close the intersection Tuesday, weather permitting, to begin working on the project, which is expected to take two weeks.

A signed detour will be in place.

Westbound Ridgeway traffic will be directed south on Kimball Avenue, turning west on San Marnan Drive and back north on Ansborough Avenue. The detour is reversed for eastbound Ridgeway traffic.

A sign will be placed at West Fourth Street and Prospect advising the four-way stop intersection at Ridgeway and West Fourth is closed.

