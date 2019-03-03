CEDAR FALLS — The city will hold a public hearing on acquiring private property for the Ridgeway Avenue reconstruction project.
The city intends to reconstruct a portion of Ridgeway Avenue and Chancellor Drive to Iowa Highway 58 and install a roundabout.
At least four pieces of property need to be purchased.
The city will also hold its second vote on parking changes for College Hill.
The council voted 5 to 2 to approve the changes Feb. 18.
The ordinance clarifies parking requirements for mixed-use buildings in the College Hill overlay district. It would require one parking stall per bedroom and not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings in mixed-use buildings. It also gets rid of the visitor parking requirement.
Fewer parking spots would be required for multi-dwelling buildings — one stall per bedroom instead of the previous requirement of two stalls per unit and one additional stall per bedroom in excess of two.
The council also will vote on a resolution for Cedar Falls Utilities to install cameras in the College Hill district. The total cost is expected to be $244,000.
The city also will consider resolutions on a preliminary plat for a four-unit townhome and another five-unit townhome on 5.3 acres on Norse Drive southeast of the intersection of Greenhill and Hudson road, and rezoning and amending the city’s land use map for NewAldaya Lifescapes’ plan to build a campus for residents 55 years and older.
Both plans met opposition during the planning and zoning commission meeting Wednesday.
The city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.