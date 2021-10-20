Ribbon cutting at new Fletcher roundabout signals near completion of University Avenue construction

WATERLOO -- Businesses along University Avenue have put up with the "long, dusty, noisy process" of construction for the past few years, said City Engineer Jamie Knutson.

"It hasn't always been easy, and it hasn't been quick, and it's been tough on you -- I know that," Knutson said. "But the end is in sight and we're almost there."

To celebrate the almost-end of Waterloo's $38.3 million University Avenue reconstruction, city leaders held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning at the new Fletcher Avenue roundabout.

Mayor Quentin Hart said the more than three miles of reconstruction of Waterloo's portion of the roadway was "the longest city road project that we've had in over the last 50 years." He thanked the Iowa Department of Transportation for agreeing to fund $28 million of it, though he noted the negotiations that went into that, as well as Black Hawk County Gaming Association for picking up part of the tab.

"This is one of the best ways to be able to connect the city of Cedar Falls and the city of Waterloo," Hart said, noting former City Council and staff members who were also instrumental in the project. "This was a culmination of a lot of people's efforts to try to make this a reality."

The Fletcher roundabout was recently completed and landscaped with 1,300 plants and trees in just the past two days, said Michelle Sweeney, senior project manager at engineering firm AECOM, which designed the project beginning in 2016.

University Avenue from Greenhill Road to Ansborough Avenue was completed first in 2018, and Greenhill to the city limits of Cedar Falls was completed in 2019. The final phase, complete with intersection markers and gateway features, has been the longest and largest phase. It is expected to be "substantially completed" by the end of the year, Sweeney said.

The full project includes the one roundabout at Fletcher, reconstruction of three bridges, improvements to eight traffic signals, 13 miles of sanitary and storm water sewers, 25 football fields' worth of Portland cement concrete paving, new pedestrian and cycling trails and 22 bus stops.

"That's been a huge improvement to this corridor, is the accommodations that you're going to see for not only pedestrians, bicyclists, but also for the transit user along this corridor," Sweeney said.

State Rep. Bob Kressig, who lives in Cedar Falls, said he looks forward to driving University Avenue when it fully reopened instead of taking multiple detours to his destinations. An "avid cyclist," he was also excited to bike the new trail.

"I can go all the way, basically from College Street, on this paved structure. And then I can ride a long ways, and I like bike riding a long ways," Kressig said.

He said he was also excited about the new tax-increment finance district and how it could help encourage redevelopment, particularly of large empty buildings like the former Kmart and Hy-Vee.

"I can see why business owners were reluctant to locate on University Avenue, because people can't access it," Kressig said. "Once these things all get completed, things will begin to take off here."

They already are, Hart said, pointing out the new development underway at the University and Fletcher intersection, which will be a three-bay building already slated to include Papa John's and a Family Dollar. Hart also pointed out other new developments, including Tommy's Car Wash, the reconstructed Maple Lanes, Common Bonds and Digestive Health, all multi-million dollar investments.

"The city has seen incredible reinvestment," Hart said. "We thank all of you for your work and your incredible patience."

