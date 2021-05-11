Rezoning approved for multi-family housing on former Washington Irving school site

WAVERLY — A city-owned former elementary school site in the 100-year flood plain has been rezoned to allow for multi-family housing in a bid to help solve the affordable housing problem in Waverly.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved last week, on a 5-2 vote, moving the triangle-shaped lot from R-2 residential, which only permits single-family or duplex housing, to R-3 multiple family residential, which would allow up to four units per dwelling.
The decision — with commissioners Dave Huser and Rich Dane voting against — follows the City Council’s decision to approve a request for proposals from developers that want to build on the former Washington Irving school site, located along Second Avenue Southwest and Sixth Street Southwest.
Zoning administrator Isaac Pezley said the location was chosen because of its proximity to the high school, Wartburg College, the downtown business district and the trail system. It also has the benefit of being infill development, meaning city utilities already run to the area and streets won’t have to be built.
Up to 25 units could be built on the site, given density and setback requirements, but Pezley said it was “more likely going to be less.” The units are expected to sell for $175,000-$225,000, which Pezley noted was more affordable than the average closing price of $281,000 in the city.
“We know it’s going to be hitting needs in the housing market in this community,” Pezley told the zoning board. “But we want to make sure this is also going to be something that the neighbors can look at and say, ‘I wasn’t on board with this at first, but it’s a good development, we’re proud of this development, it fits with the historic neighborhood.’”
It’ll take a bit of convincing to get some neighbors on board.
Some neighbors who contacted the panel expressed worries about garage placement, potential problems with storm water and sewer lines, additional traffic, whether the units would be rented out and whether they were truly affordable.
Commissioners Huser and Dane were more concerned with the density the rezoning could create.
“A high-density population area in amongst this type of neighborhood is wrong,” Huser said. “I think if I lived down there, I wouldn’t want those across the street from me.”
But the majority said they thought the multi-family rezoning provided a reasonable “transition” between the neighborhood’s single-family residential and the commercial district.
“That, to me, makes this a good site for that,” commissioner Mary French said.