Rezoning approved for multi-family housing on former Washington Irving school site

WAVERLY — A city-owned former elementary school site in the 100-year flood plain has been rezoned to allow for multi-family housing in a bid to help solve the affordable housing problem in Waverly.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved last week, on a 5-2 vote, moving the triangle-shaped lot from R-2 residential, which only permits single-family or duplex housing, to R-3 multiple family residential, which would allow up to four units per dwelling.

The decision — with commissioners Dave Huser and Rich Dane voting against — follows the City Council’s decision to approve a request for proposals from developers that want to build on the former Washington Irving school site, located along Second Avenue Southwest and Sixth Street Southwest.

Zoning administrator Isaac Pezley said the location was chosen because of its proximity to the high school, Wartburg College, the downtown business district and the trail system. It also has the benefit of being infill development, meaning city utilities already run to the area and streets won’t have to be built.