DES MOINES — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds convinced Iowans to stay the course Tuesday, claiming a hard-fought victory over Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell in her first solo statewide election.
Reynolds, 59, became Iowa’s 43rd and first female governor when she succeeded her mentor, Terry Branstad, in May 2017 when he signed on as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to China. She rode the current economic resurgence to a narrow win over Hubbell in a race that came down to a turnout battle.
It was the closest gubernatorial race in years — and the costliest in Iowa history.
“Thank you, Iowa. What an honor,” Reynolds told her victory party. “We had a few polls where we were down, but this team never let up and we never gave up.”
She addressed supporters just after midnight, shortly after Hubbell delivered his concession speech. Reynolds complimented Hubbell for a hard-fought campaign and pledged to sit down with him to discuss issues that were central to his campaign, and she pledged to be a governor for all Iowans.
“To all Iowans, no matter who you might have supported or endorsed in this election, I want you to know that I want to be your governor. I’m running to represent all Iowans in every single corner of this state,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said her administration is “just getting started,” and listed an agenda of growing more jobs and increasing incomes, further reducing taxes, creating better schools, and strengthening farms and small towns.
She called Tuesday’s results a “mixed blessing” since some GOP candidates failed to share in the victory.
In his concession speech, Hubbell congratulated Reynolds on her victory but urged her to listen to all Iowans as she begins her first full term as governor.
“Even if we aren’t happy with tonight’s results, the fight continues,” Hubbell told his supporters. “We do not have the luxury of giving up.”
Reynolds thwarted talk of a blue wave in Iowa for Democrats by garnering 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial results, compared with Hubbell’s 48 percent, with more than four-fifths of the ballots counted. Libertarian Party candidate Jake Porter received about 2 percent.
In defeating Hubbell, a Des Moines business executive who was making his first bid at public office, Reynolds avoided becoming the second sitting governor in eight years to be ousted from public office. Branstad defeated one-term Democrat Chet Culver in the 2010 governor’s race.
The 2018 governor’s race was the most expensive in state history, with Hubbell raising more than $18 million — padding his contributions with about $7 million of his own money — while Reynolds’ campaign generated about $14.3 million in support with about $5 million coming from a late infusion from the Republican Governors Association to keep Iowa in the red column.
Reynolds also got help energizing the Republican base from two visits by President Trump as well as campaign stops by his daughter, Ivanka, Vice President Mike Pence and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Democrats generally steered away from making Trump an issue in Iowa’s 2018 midterm but drew help from outsiders like Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and a parade of other 2020 presidential wannabes. Former President Barack Obama endorsed Hubbell, but did not campaign for him in Iowa.
Reynolds appealed to rural interests and her conservative base by focusing on her small-town roots and working-class values that enabled her to raise a family while scaling the political ladder, first as a Clarke County treasurer, then as a state senator and finally as Branstad’s lieutenant governor for six years.
Hubbell was winning in metro areas including around Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Ames, but was losing in most counties.
Both campaigns bombarded the television airwaves with a mix of commercials showing positive images of Reynolds romping with her grandchildren and Hubbell looking relaxed and fatherly talking with Iowans of all ages — as well as hard-hitting messages that challenged Reynolds’ handling of Medicaid privatization and Hubbell’s forthrightness in disclosing his wealth and his plans to change Iowa’s tax policy.
For his part, Hubbell touted himself as a change agent who would halt the sharp right turn Statehouse Republicans had taken in the past two years to undo the state’s public sector collective bargaining law, revamp the workers’ compensation program and enact what is viewed as the nation’s most-restrictive abortion law — a law being challenged in state court.
The scion of one of Iowans wealthiest families, Hubbell campaigned on a theme of getting Iowa moving in “the right direction” after two years of GOP underfunding of education, cutting taxes in a way that favored the wealthy and privatizing Iowa’s Medicaid system.
Midterm elections — which normally favor the party not in power at the White House — drew unusually high interest this year with more than a fourth of the 2 million-plus Iowans who registered to vote taking advantage of the 29-day early-voting window to cast their ballots before Election Day, eclipsing the previous record set in 2014.
