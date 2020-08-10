Reynolds urges Iowans to keep fighting virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday urged Iowans to stay vigilant in their efforts to keep coronavirus in check and prevent a resurgence in COVID-19 infections that forced her to close schools, businesses and many activities for about 11 weeks earlier this year.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Reynolds said in an open letter to Iowans she issued roughly five months after the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the state in March.

“Iowa has a lot to gain by working together to keep our communities healthy. Especially now, as we’re preparing to safely return to school,” she said. “Our individual actions will either keep us moving forward or put the progress we’ve made at risk.”

Reynolds has drawn praise and fire from Iowans in her handling of the pandemic that for a time shut down much of the state, limiting mass gatherings and idling workers or forcing them and their children to conduct business and education remotely.

To date, the virus has claimed 926 lives in Iowa, with 48,286 people testing positive.