DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds used a sold-out Future Ready Iowa Summit on Tuesday to call for expanding opportunities students can use to engage in real-world, professional experiences that connect their classrooms to future careers.
“Work-based learning is a game changer. It’s like test driving a career, and I have seen it in action with our registered apprenticeship programs for high school students,” Reynolds said.
The daylong summit featured a speech by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson.
Work-based learning opportunities for K-12 students have been growing across the state, Reynolds said. She noted her STEM Advisory Council’s Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers program with 50 projects; the work-based learning intermediary network run by Iowa’s community colleges; and registered apprenticeship programs in high schools in at least six school districts.
Reynolds announced the state Department of Education will develop a blueprint by the end of the year for the work-based learning experiences that should be accessible to every student. She said a virtual Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning will launch July 1, with projects posted online by employers that educators can select to help students develop technical and soft skills.
“We know the job market is changing by the minute,” the governor said in her keynote address to nearly 1,000 attendees.
“Each day, we’re sharpening Iowa’s competitive edge in education and expanding our workplace partnerships with job-ready, STEM savvy, lifelong learners,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds praised the just-completed 2019 legislative session for approving funding for her Future Ready Iowa program that aims to ensure 70 percent of Iowa workers have post-high school education or job training by 2025.
She said Iowa is at about 58 percent, but the new funding will support more scholarships and grants to “put young Iowans on the path to cutting-edge careers.”
“We’re in a good place, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” she told summit attendees.
Jeff Weld, executive director of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council and STEM education policy consultant for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the focus of the summit was helping schools go from “why to how” in using education to close the skills gap.
At the close of the summit, Reynolds announced six high-poverty elementary schools have been selected to each receive $50,000 grants through the Computer Science is Elementary project. The schools are in the Denison, Marshalltown, Postville, East Union, Perry and Fort Madison school districts.
