Reynolds signs racial justice bill into law

The legislation was announced Thursday afternoon and passed through both chambers of the Legislature within the next 90-plus minutes. Such rapid action in the Legislature is almost unprecedented.

While Reynolds spoke Friday, protestors with Black Lives Matter stood silently with their fists raised. They chanted “Black lives matter” while Reynolds signed the bill into law, and cheered when she was finished.

“It feels like joy. It feels like pure joy. Everyone is kind of like hugging and dancing and singing,” Matthew Burke, a black man from Des Moines and an organizer with Black Lives Matter, said as music played and protestors danced behind him.

While they celebrated the new law, activists, lawmakers and Reynolds all continued to caution that it represents just a first step toward responding to the calls for the advancement of racial justice.

“This is a culmination of centuries of people feeling unheard, oppressed. And I don’t want to overstate what happened, but I also don’t want to understate the significance of it, either. It’s a small step, but just because it’s small doesn’t mean it’s not significant,” said Rep. Ras Smith, a Democrat and black man from Waterloo. “We’re a nation that we can be better than we’ve been. But we have to challenge ourselves every day to do so.”