CEDAR RAPIDS — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed five bills into law Wednesday, including legislation providing money for flood assistance and expanding her influence over the appointment of judges.
Senate File 638, the standing appropriations bill passed in the final hours before the Legislature adjourned April 27, includes $15 million for flood assistance.
“This year, we secured critical funding for flood control, recovery, infrastructure and immediate fixes for public safety,” Reynolds said. “The legislation spans levees, drainage areas, and flood control improvements, for individuals, businesses, and communities affected by this historic flooding.”
The same appropriations bill includes changes in the judicial nominating process that gives the governor the majority of appointments to the commission that nominates people to the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. The bar will select eight commissioners, and the governor will appoint nine. A Supreme Court justice will not automatically be a member of the commission.
“For the first time, a majority of the state nominating commission will be representing the people of Iowa instead of the bar and bench,” she said.
The governor also signed legislation regarding mandatory child and adult abuse reporters, pharmacy benefits managers and the licensure of emergency medical services personnel.
For more on the bills she signed, go to https://governor.iowa.gov/2019/05/gov-reynolds-signs-legislation-into-law-1.
