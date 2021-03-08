 Skip to main content
Reynolds signs bill limiting early voting
Reynolds signs bill limiting early voting

Gov. Kim Reynolds assured Iowans she was ready for the pandemic. Not everyone agrees.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law sweeping legislation that will significantly alter Iowa’s elections, including by reducing the amount of time for early voting.

The legislation was rushed through the law-making process by majority Republicans -- it was introduced and passed by the Legislature in just more than a week -- and became law with only Republican support.

Under the new law:

  • The polls will close on Election Day at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.
  • The number of days to vote early is reduced from 29 to 20. (Until two years ago, Iowa’s early voting period had been 40 days.)
  • Absentee ballots cannot be mailed to voters until 20 days before the election, down from 29 days, with limited exceptions.
  • Local officials can only mail out an absentee ballot request form if the voter requests one.
  • There can be only one drop box per county for dropping off completed early ballots.
  • Local elections officials face stricter requirements before setting up a satellite early voting location.
  • Voters must return and submit their own early ballot, with limited exceptions.
  • Early ballots must be received by the county auditor by Election Day. With limited exceptions, early ballots that arrive after Election Day will not be counted, no matter when they were mailed.
  • A voter’s registration status is changed to inactive after missing just one election.
  • County auditors face stronger penalties, including a Class “D” felony, for violating elections laws.
“It’s our duty and responsibility to protect the integrity of every election,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This legislation strengthens uniformity by providing Iowa’s election officials with consistent parameters for Election Day, absentee voting, database maintenance, as well as a clear appeals process for local county auditors. All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”

Under the new law, Iowa’s early voting window is shortened to just less than the national average. However, the shortened time in which absentee ballots can be mailed out to voters puts Iowa in the bottom handful of states.

Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann said the new law builds on Republican-led efforts in recent years to require identification when voting.

“I applaud Gov. Reynolds and legislative Republicans for showing Iowans that the GOP is listening to their concerns and defending the integrity of our state’s election system,” Kaufmann said in a statement.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn accused Republicans of attacking the democratic voting process.

“Iowans have always had a proud tradition of participating in the democratic process with accessible and secure elections," Wilburn said in a statement. "Today, Kim Reynolds and Iowa Republicans have made it more difficult for Iowans, especially seniors and those with disabilities, to be part of this process and have their voices heard.”

The COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa, 1 year later

Monday, March 8, marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Iowa. In the 12 months since, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,500 Iowans with more than 360,000 confirmed cases, according to state public health data.

Iowa’s Lee Enterprises newspapers and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids have produced a series of stories to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The series, which will run daily through next Sunday, March 14, will explore the devastation caused by the pandemic and the challenges it has created.

Iowa COVID-19 projections

National projections: Iowa COVID-19 deaths will continue to slow, reach nearly 6,000 by June

The Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, based at the University of Washington, predicts Iowa COVID-19 infections and deaths will continue to taper through June 1.

By May 1, COVID-19 will have killed 5,911 Iowans and 2.4 Iowans will be dying each day, the institute estimates. The total death toll will increase to 5,960 by June 1, but the pace slows to less than one death per day. The institute estimates use of intensive care beds at Iowa hospitals will fall to 7.1 beds needed May 1 and 2.89 beds June 1.

The institute estimates total infections per day --- including people not tested --- at 846 for today (March 8), but down to 172 on May 1 and 65 on June 1.

The major caveat for these predictions is human behavior.

The institute projects worst-case scenario numbers that reflect the spread of COVID-19 variants, increased mobility of the population and declining mask use. Under these projections, infection rates are more than double the standard prediction and more Iowans die from the disease.

The institute also has projections for 95% public mask use in the state, which show fewer infections, hospitalizations and deaths. However, Iowa’s unlikely to experience that level of mask use, especially as more Iowans are vaccinated and people grow weary of the restrictions.

The institute, which previously has been cited by White House coronavirus advisers, predicted in March 2020 Iowa would reach what then sounded like a surprising 777 deaths by early August. Iowa actually hit that number early, on July 16.

-- Erin Jordan, The Gazette in Cedar Rapids.

