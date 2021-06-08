 Skip to main content
Reynolds signs ban on teaching 'divisive concepts'
Reynolds signs ban on teaching 'divisive concepts'

DES MOINES -- Iowa public schools, colleges and government entities are prohibited from teaching so-called divisive concepts -- including that moral character is determined by one’s race or sex, or that the United States and Iowa are fundamentally or systemically racist -- under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The legislation itself was a divisive concept: In large part, Republicans supported and Democrats opposed the proposal.

“Critical race theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character,” Reynolds, a Republican, said in a statement. “I am proud to have worked with the Legislature to promote learning, not discriminatory indoctrination.”

Democrats argued the legislation House File 802 [https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=hf802] stifles schools’ control over their curriculum and threatens to squelch the teaching of and discussions about uncomfortable issues like racism.

“We can’t educate ourselves if we stifle ourselves … if we stifle our teachers,” Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, said during legislative debate in March.

Reynolds also Tuesday signed into law, without any line-item vetoes:

The justice systems budget bill, House File 861 [https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=hf861], which includes an additional $21 million for the state’s prison system, including $3 million for salaries at Anamosa. Two state workers were killed earlier this year during an attack by inmates at the Anamosa facility. “They’ve got unfilled positions so it will help them get to where they need to be to make sure that we’re adequately staffed,” Reynolds said Tuesday during a radio interview.

reynolds-bills-signed

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks March 17 at a news conference in Johnston.

 AP FILE PHOTO
