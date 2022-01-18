Reynolds sets fundraising records, campaign says

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign arm announced it raised nearly $3.8 million in 2021 and finished the year with nearly $4.8 million in its account. The campaign said both would be state records: the former being the most raised in a year preceding an election, and the latter the most ever for a statewide campaign.

“In 2022, we will continue to fight to protect the health, safety and freedom of Iowans,” Reynolds said in a campaign news release. “This year, we will enact a bold agenda that grows our state, cuts taxes, and promotes choice and transparency in education.”

Campaign finance reports for 2021 are due to the state today. The Republican governor’s campaign said donations came from all 99 counties, and more than 80 percent of all contributions were $50 or less.

Reynolds has not yet officially declared her re-election campaign, although she is widely expected to run for another four-year term. Democrats running to face Reynolds include two candidates from Des Moines: businesswoman Deidre DeJear and lawyer Kim West.

