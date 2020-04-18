Reynolds sees ‘positive signs’ in tough week

Reynolds stopped short of saying whether she would be in a position to lift orders closing many businesses and limiting many activities and functions through April 30. But she said health experts had two weeks to continue testing, build out contact tracing and implement other measures that could give a better picture if there will be opportunities “for us to start to open things up in a responsible and phased-in manner.”

“By increasing the number of Iowans tested either through diagnostic tests to confirm positive COVID-19 cases or through serology testing to determine if a person has had the virus, we can then target specific communities and businesses that are in a position to open back in a way that is measured and responsible. So it really is a critical piece of us talking about how we start to reopen the state of Iowa back up,” she said.

“I know that the possibility of getting life back to normal sooner rather than later is what hardworking Iowans want and it is absolutely what I want, too,” Reynolds added. “As we continue to learn how to live with COVID-19 until a vaccine is available, we’ll also learn how to carefully balance not only the health of Iowans but the health of our economy.”

The governor said she expected Iowa would build a recovery model based on guidance and recommendations contained in President Donald Trump’s “Open Up America” phased plan that will look at data by counties, by regions and by communities to formulate a staged approach to gauge readiness and mitigate the risks of a resurgence.