DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds sent a letter Wednesday to President Donald Trump requesting a federal disaster declaration for 30 Iowa counties where significant damage of at least $16 million was sustained from severe storms and flooding from June 6 to July 2.
In requesting the presidential disaster declaration, the governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Public Assistance Program for Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright counties.
Public Assistance Program funding is used to rebuild damaged infrastructure that may include roads, bridges, culverts and other public facilities, or to cover costs of emergency work during, and debris removal after, severe weather. Following a joint federal, state, and local preliminary damage assessment of the 30 counties, it was estimated the severe weather caused more than $16 million worth of damage that could be eligible under the Public Assistance program, according to the governor’s office.
Reynolds also requested funding under FEMA's Individual Assistance Program for Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago counties. Individual Assistance Program funding provides disaster survivors with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.
In addition, the governor requested the Small Business Administration make low-interest loans available and for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide appropriate assistance in these four counties. Reynolds also requested funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state.
