Reynolds repeats call for vaccinations, but makes no COVID policy changes

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday called on Iowans to get vaccinated to limit the spread of COVID-19. But she announced no policy changes, and defended a new state law that prevents schools from requiring students to wear face masks.

“It’s obvious that vaccines are our best tool against countering COVID-19,” Reynolds said during a news conference at the Iowa Capitol. “So we want to reiterate to Iowans to get the information that you need, to research, (and) get a vaccine. It’s the best thing that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. We see that the data we’re collecting actually proves that out.”

After months of decline following a winter spike, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging in Iowa. Numbers in Iowa and nationwide are higher than they have been since January, the tail end of the pandemic’s deadliest stretch.

Iowa is averaging nearly 1,500 new cases per day — 15 times the rate just two months ago. And 524 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, more than seven times as many as two months ago.

Another troubling development — more than 40% of new cases in Iowa were among children and people in their 20s, according to data released Wednesday. Among those currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Iowa, 5% are younger than 18.