DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing a $7.6 billion state budget that puts new money into public K-12 schools and her signature workforce development program.
Reynolds released her budget proposal Tuesday morning, ahead of her condition of the state address to the Iowa Legislature.
Legislators will present their budget proposals later during the legislative session.
Reynolds’ budget is $100 million more than the $7.5 billion spent in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
She proposed a 2.3 percent increase in funding for K-12 public schools, a $93 million boost. If approved, it would be the largest school funding increase since the 2015 budget year and the second-highest since Republicans gained at least partial control of the Capitol in the 2010 budget year.
Reynolds also proposed $11 million to help rural school districts with higher transportation costs and $3 million to train educators to assist students with mental health care issues.
“That’s an investment we can be proud of,” Reynolds said.
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard was not quite there. He said a 2.3 percent increase in school funding will leave many districts struggling to make their budgets whole. He proposed an increase of 3 or 4 percent.
“We’ve underfunded education dramatically in years past,” Prichard said. “Let’s take this opportunity. Let’s fund our priorities. Let’s fund education.”
Republican legislators, meantime, may not be willing to go as high as Reynolds. Pat Grassley, chairman of the House Budget Committee, called the proposal “reasonable.” Senate President Charles Schneider said only that Senate Republicans will discuss funding levels.
The state’s public universities are getting a funding boost: $7 million each for the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, and $4 million for the University of Northern Iowa. That matches the request made by the universities, who have said years of low state funding forced them to raise tuition.
Reynolds proposed $20 million in the upcoming fiscal year and $12 million the following year for Future Ready Iowa, the workforce program that aims to ensure 70 percent of Iowa workers have post-high school education or job training. The new funding will support scholarships and grants.
“This investment will take Iowa to the next level. And more important, it will give more Iowans an opportunity to find a rewarding career,” Reynolds said.
As part of her focus on rural initiatives, Reynolds proposed $10 million each over the next two budget years to support the expansion of broadband internet access. She said that will help leverage an additional $120 million in private investment.
She proposed $11 million over the next two budget years to help the state’s regional mental health care delivery systems offer expanded services. She also proposed giving the regions more time to spend down their capital balances and increase spending that can be carried from one year to the next, and budgeted for four more psychiatric residency positions at the University of Iowa for doctors who will practice in rural communities.
“There may still be more to do, so I’m asking everyone in this chamber to work with me to ensure that we have sustainable funding that will keep our mental health system strong,” Reynolds said.
Absent was any new funding for water quality projects. She highlighted legislation passed in 2018 for water quality improvement projects that included an estimated $270 million over 11 years, starting with $4 million in the current budget year and $8 million in the budget year that begins July 1. That spending jumps to $27 million the following year.
"I would say the expectation of everyone is to make sure that we're maintaining those commitments that we have made," Grassley said. "That was a pretty big step for the Legislature to take last year and put a lot of effort into that. So seeing what those impacts are, what's working and what maybe isn't working like we expected."
Reynolds’ budget proposal would leave an ending balance of $185.5 million, according to estimates from the governor’s staff.
