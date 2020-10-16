Reynolds plans to revive tax swap plan

Adding to that, Reynolds said, is the fact that the pandemic has caused more Iowans to spend more time outdoors and discover “the amazing assets that we have in our state and county parks” that the state could improve and build on using elements of the Invest In Iowa plan.

The governor’s indication that she plans to push the proposal during the 2021 legislative session may elevate the issue in some of the Nov. 3 races in Iowa House and Iowa Senate districts.

Reynolds said she again expects to push a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights to felons who complete their sentences more permanently than the executive order she put in place earlier this year to enable thousands of Iowans to vote next month.

She expects to get recommendations from task forces she appointed on social justice issues and Iowa’s economic recovery that also could get incorporated in her 2021 legislative agenda.

The governor said she also will consider proposals dealing with child care, housing and broadband needs, although she noted the $81 million in state and federal funding that has been committed for broadband expansion has leveraged another $120 million in private investments that has expanded service to 70,000 homes, schools and businesses in all 99 counties over the last two years.