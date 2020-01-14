Reynolds pitches spending 4.4 percent more

Iowa’s three public universities would see a total boost of about $15 million in general education dollars, and a $5.2 million general aid increase would go to Iowa’s 15 community colleges.

“I’m just anxious to see how she’s going to balance this budget because the spending that she’s doing and then the tax cuts that she’s proposing — they just don’t fit. That is not possible to do both like that and expect there to be money to fund all of those projects,” said Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Included in the governor’s legislative package, however, is a proposal to boost the state’s sales tax by 1 cent effective Jan. 1, 2021, and to use some of the proceeds to further drive down state income tax rates by $170 million and take over a share of county mental health costs now paid through local property tax levies.

The tax swaps would have a net impact of reducing the state’s overall general fund revenue by $7.3 million in the second half of fiscal 2021.