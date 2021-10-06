Reynolds: ‘People better wake up’ to border crisis

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she came away with a new insight into troubling immigration issues after touring the Texas-Mexico border, and she wishes President Joe Biden would do the same.

“It gave me a better understanding of what they’re dealing with and why it really is important that, if this president doesn’t act, then we’re all going to have to step up and do something about it,” Reynolds told Iowa reporters in a teleconference from McAllen, Texas.

Reynolds joined nine other Republican governors at the border to criticize Democratic President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration issues.

The governors called on Biden to take a number of actions, including building a border wall supported by former Republican President Donald Trump, requiring those seeking asylum to remain in Mexico instead of being allowed into the United States and prohibiting the entry of anyone who potentially poses a health risk.

They were joined in their criticism of the Biden administration by 10 Republican U.S. senators — including Iowa’s Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst — who held a Capitol Hill press conference in Washington, D.C., to speak about immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The coordinated push to highlight what Republicans call a “crisis” at the border wasn’t lost on Democrats.

“Let’s call Gov. Reynolds’ trip to the border what it is: nothing more than a political stunt and a distraction from her failed leadership,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn, a state representative from Ames.

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Adonna Biel said the governors “are the same ones who stood idly by as Donald Trump spent four years destroying our immigration system and spreading vile, xenophobic rhetoric” and said the event was just to “further their own political aspirations.”

Both Iowa GOP U.S. senators came to Reynolds’ aid Wednesday.

Ernst called the “dire” border situation “a humanitarian crisis of epic proportion” with no sign of improving as U.S. Customs and Border Protection projects over 2.3 million individuals will attempt to enter the country this year.

“Folks, these numbers are staggering,” the Red Oak Republican told Iowa reporters, noting that border enforcement officers “are overwhelmed” and the Biden administration “is woefully unprepared to handle it.”

Grassley defended Reynolds’ Texas trip, telling reporters “because the federal government’s not doing its job, there is cost to all 50 states. There’s no way I could quantify it, but also when they’re having 60% of their workforce, in a sense babysitting or maybe not just with babies but with adults and everything, then they don’t have enough to stop drugs from coming into the country. And you know, the problems we have with drugs in Iowa and the other 49 states.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

