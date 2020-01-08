DES MOINES — The same sticking points remain as last year, but Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is optimistic lawmakers will address the restoration of voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.
Reynolds has proposed an amendment to the state constitution to automatically restore an Iowa felon’s right to vote upon completion of his or her sentence.
The Republican governor made the pitch during last year’s condition of the state address, but her proposal stalled in the Legislature.
Iowa is the only state in the nation that requires felons to apply to the governor to have their voting rights restored.
“I believe it’s the right thing to do, and it’s one of my priorities. Sometimes you don’t get it the first year when you talk about it,” Reynolds said. “... I’m going to do everything I can to make the case, and I feel pretty confident that we can get them there.”
She has said no one person should hold such authority, and she is a believer in second chances.
Reynolds could make the change by executive order. But she insists a constitutional amendment is better because it is more difficult to alter in the future.
A constitutional amendment must be passed twice by lawmakers — with an election between — and then by a vote of the people. An executive order can be undone by the next governor.
Reynolds’ proposal hit a roadblock last year in the Senate, where Republican members of the judiciary committee wanted to add stipulations to the proposal but could agree on what those stipulations should be.
The sticking points are whether perpetrators of certain violent crimes — like murder or rape — should ever have their voting rights restored, and whether felons should be required to pay all fines or court fees before their rights are restored.
Reynolds said she is comfortable discussing the exemption of some crimes. She is less supportive of requirements that would make the process harder for felons than the current system. Currently felons can apply to the governor to have voting rights restored by showing they are making an effort to pay fines and fees.
Requiring felons to have all court fees and fines repaid before having voting rights restored would be even more burdensome, advocates warn.
“My goal is not to go there. I don’t want to make it harder than it already is,” Reynolds said. “... This is part of making them whole, making them feel like a citizen, helping them in their re-entry process.”
Senate Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said defining those exempted crimes will be crucial to getting the Republican-majority Senate to support the proposal.
“Obviously there were some major sticking points in the Senate (last year). I would expect it will be part of the discussion again this year. Whether we can get that done or not, I don’t know,” Whitver said. “One of the things that I personally really want to make sure of is that we’re thinking about is the victims of these crimes as well. And there are certain crimes you shouldn’t get your voting rights back.
“In order to get something done in the Iowa Senate, we really have to define what those crimes are.”
Senate Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, continued Democrats’ calls for Reynolds to restore felons’ voting rights by executive order while lawmakers continue to work on the constitutional amendment.
Because of the lengthy process for amending the state constitution, even if lawmakers find agreement, restoration is at a minimum two to three years away.
“This hesitation is preventing people who, by right, should be able to vote,” said. “Time is of the essence, in some ways, for people who are denied the (right to) vote.”
Last year Reynolds appointed a commission to develop criminal justice reform proposals. The group was tasked with finding ways to reduce recidivism and to eliminate barriers for people who complete their sentence to re-enter society.
“Even small steps, to begin with, I think, let people know I’m serious about this. And we’re not stopping. We’re going to keep working on it until we get it right,” Reynolds said.
Obituaries in the Courier Jan. 8.
Beth Davis
(1951-2020)
WATERLOO — Beth A. Davis, 68, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Jan. 6.
She was born Aug. 6, 1951, in Waterloo, the daughter of Clarence and Virginia (Ehlers) Davis. She married David Ralston in Las Vegas, and the couple later divorced.
Beth attended Edison and Emerson elementary schools, West Junior High and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969. She earned an associate degree in horticulture from Hawkeye Community College and graduated from the LPN program at Kaplan University in Cedar Falls. She worked as a printer at American Color for more than 18 years and then was a groundskeeper at Hawkeye Community College for about five years. More recently, Beth worked as an LPN at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown for five years.
She was a member of Central Christian Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: three sisters, Ellen Regenold and Janice Davis, both of Waterloo, and Jean Davis of Talent, Ore.; five nieces and nephews, Steve (Monica) Regenold, Shawn (Steve Kearney) Regenold, Sherrie (Dean) Wise, Christy (Matt) O’Brien, and Sara (Shaun) Knoll; great-nieces and great-nephews, Stephanie Regenold, Mia, Ian, Emma and Jeremy Kearney-Regenold, Nic and Erica Wise, Samantha Strange, Lorna O’Brien, Jake Dodge, Maxim and Addison Knoll.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Family-directed memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Central Christian Church, Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Beth was proud that she helped landscape the memorial that was constructed in honor of the victims of the Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed gardening and loved her pets — most recently Lola her cat. Beth was a longtime fan of the Blue Band and the recent adaptations.
Service Notice: Lester Petersen
WATERLOO -- Lester Jay Petersen, 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, (712) 343-2453. Celebration of life planned at Grace Community Church in Cedar Falls. Condolences left at www.pauleyjones.com.
Verlean VanArsdale
(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Verlean “Madea” VanArsdale, 90, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Aberdeen, Miss., daughter of George and Pearlie Mae Beeks Lackey. She was married to Robert Tisdale in Amory, Miss. They later divorced. She married Tommie VanArsdale on May 11, 1963, in Preston, Minn. Tommie died Jan. 3, 2001.
Verlean graduated from Amory Public School System and continued her education at Allen School of Nursing, graduating in 1976 with her RN degree. Van (as many of her co-workers called her) worked at Allen Hospital for 25 years as a surgery nurse. After retiring from Allen, she began working at Peoples Clinic and went on to work as a school nurse with the Waterloo Community School District. Verlean resided with her granddaughter Youlanda, Micheal Sr. and Micheal Jr. She formerly resided at Bridges Senior Care and 526 Iowa St. in Waterloo.
She was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church and served as a missionary, in the Senior Choir, and with the Nursing Ministry.
Survived by: two sons, Anthony L. Tisdale (Maxine) and Obert L. Tisdale (Sue); three grandchildren, Youlanda Tisdale Robinson (Micheal Sr.), Sara Gibson Tisdale and Terrance Stigler (Lani); five great-grandchildren, Carrington Stigler, Maya Charles, Tierra Robinson, Lonnisha Robinson, Micheal “Deuce” Robinson Jr.; and three great-great-grandchildren, My’Lon Holmes, Leonna Holmes and Permetrius Holmes Jr.
Services: noon Friday, Jan. 10, at Payne Memorial AME, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and for an hour before services Friday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 438 Cottage St.
Madea had a natural gift of serving people, exemplified through nursing and her service in the church. She shared wisdom and her experience with others, especially those who aspired to become nurses. She loved her family and blessed us with her unconditional love. We’ll miss you, Madea. Until we meet again.
Marian Terry
(1936-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Marian L. Terry, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.
She was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Troy Mills, daughter of Ray and Fern (Hemphill) Forsyth. She married LeVon G. Terry on April 21, 1957, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2013.
Marian graduated from Independence High School in Independence. She worked at Rath Packing Co. before becoming a homemaker and self-employed with Amway and cake decorating.
Marian was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was also a commander for the Women’s Auxiliary of the DAV, Chapter 32, in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: three sons, LeVon (Paula) Terry Jr. of Justin, Texas, Rex (Diane) Terry of Carter Lake and Ivan (Chantel) Penticoff-Terry of Cedar Falls; five daughters, Marianne (Chris) Yount of McCausland, Deanne Hayes of Epworth, Susanne (Daniel) Pieper of Waterloo, Lorianne (Brad) Frisbie of Washington and Dianne (Israel) Nichols of Idaho Falls; 32 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlotte Parks of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; parents; grandsons, Matthew Terry and Kohbey Lawson; and a brother, Raymond Forsyth.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel and for one hour prior to services at the church.
Mary Martin
(1941-2020)
WATERLOO — Mary Martin, 78, of Waterloo, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 5, of natural causes.
She was born March 23, 1941, in Charles City, daughter of John G. and Marie H. Jacobs Mehmen. She married Clarence “Bill” Martin on Oct. 24, 1964, at the Episcopal Church in Waverly.
Mary graduated from Nashua High School in 1959, attended Gates Business College, and received her practical nursing license from Hawkeye Community College. She worked at Harmony House for 17 1/2 years, beginning as a certified nurse aide, and retired as an LPN in the summer of 2007.
She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and active in Deborah Circle, Altar Guild and choir.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Darren (Tami) Martin‚ Waterloo; daughter, Michelle (Casey) McKernan‚ Farmington‚ Minn.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Johnny (Kay) Mehmen‚ Charles City and Gary (Carla) Mehmen‚ Nashua; and a sister, Idella (Melvin) Folkerts of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Mary loved to play piano and the accordion. She enjoyed classic country music and the Grand Ole Opry. She was very artistic at cake decorating, painting, making her own greeting cards, and various other crafts. At 6 years old, she was diagnosed with epilepsy and eventually overcame the disease throughout her life.
Service Notice: Arno A. Behrens
EVANSDALE -- Arno A. Behrens, 93, of Evansdale, died Monday, Jan. 6, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Garden View Chapel Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 1 p.m. until services Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Noel Thomas Crow
(1945-2019)
WATERLOO — Noel Thomas Crow, 74, of Westminster, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Greenridge Place at Westminster.
He was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Des Moines, son of Kenneth and Eunice (McCraney) Crow. He married Rita (Hepperle) Crow on April 28, 1973, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; they later divorced.
Tom graduated from East High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era in the Mediterranean Sea on the Essex-class aircraft carrier Shangri-La. He worked at John Deere in the foundry as an ultrasound technician for 29 years and retired in 1995.
Survived by: a daughter, Melanie Crow of Thornton, Colo.; a son, Philip Crow of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; three grandchildren, Tyler Biretz, Jessica Biretz and Braden Mask; a sister, Rosie Roszell of Waterloo; and brothers Greg Crow of Aplington and Jim Sigler of Santa Rosa, Calif.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Kenneth and Eunice (McCraney) Crow; biological mother Ella Mae Timion and stepfather Richard “Dick” Timion; and siblings, Craig Sigler, Anita Gould and Michael Crow.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Kearns Funeral Service, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honors Detail, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Tom was a very caring, generous and loving person. He loved welding, working in the garage, riding horses, dogs, fixing cars and the demolition derby. He also loved Christmas vacations and traveling throughout the United States with his family. He always lived life to the fullest and loved to dance.
Justin M. Hayward
(1977-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Justin Michael Hayward, 42, of Alexandria, Va., died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
He was born May 13, 1977, in Independence.
Justin also lived in Cedar Falls and Champaign, Ill. He was employed by the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO) for 21 years.
Survived by: his mother, Patricia Keenan of Cedar Rapids, and his father, Michael Hayward of Independence; two brothers, Blake (Jessica) Hayward of Independence and Cameron (Brianna) Hayward of Jesup; and a niece and nephew, McKenzie and Logan.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Keenan of Waukon; an aunt, Paula Keenan of Cedar Rapids; and his stepmom Linda Hayward of Independence.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the River’s Edge in Independence. His coworkers also held a private memorial service for him Dec. 4, 2019, as well as compiling a book of their memories of working with Justin.
Justin loved all types of sports, particularly the Hawkeyes, the Washington Capitals and Nationals.
Della Mae Marston
(1930-2020)
WATERLOO — Della Mae Marston, 89, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born March 16, 1930, in Goodman, Miss., the daughter of Fannie Nelson Barnes and Joe C. Barnes Sr. In 1948, she married Jessie Marston; he later preceded her in death. Later she met Andrew W. Oliver Sr. in Durant, Miss.
Della worked as a housekeeper at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago for quite some time before moving back to Durant. In 1970, Della decided to move back north to Waterloo.
Survived by: five children, Bobbi J. Marston-McKinney of Waterloo, Roosevelt (Roxanne) Oliver of Harlan, Patricia Oliver of Chicago and Andrew Oliver and Alfred (Gloria) Oliver, both of Waterloo; three sisters, Alberta Cole of Chicago, Dorothy Ambrose of Waterloo, and Bessie Smith of Calumet City, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sidney Oliver and Nicole Oliver of Chicago, Crystal Oliver and Shaneeka Oliver of Harlan; a great-granddaughter, Tatyana of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Ora Jean; her parents; five brothers, Jim, Joe, Robert Lee, Leroy, and Jerry; and a sister, Mary.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the funeral chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Della gave her life to Christ at an early age in Goodman. She loved taking walks, visiting friends, gardening and taking care of her flowers. She was loved by everyone in the neighborhood. She also loved traveling to Chicago visiting her brothers and sisters
Melody R. Grusha
(1954-2020)
WATERLOO — Melody Rose Grusha, 65, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at MercyOne Medical Center-Waterloo of cancer.
She was born June 12, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Milton and Rosemary Curtis Henderson. She married Nicholas Grusha on Oct. 17, 1975, in Independence.
Melody was a 1972 graduate of Independence High School.
Survived by: her husband; one son, Matthew (Margaret) Grusha of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Cara (Dean) Conroy of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Brianna and Myles Conroy of Waterloo; her mother, Rosemary Shelton of Independence; one sister, Diana Aldrich of Independence; one brother, Steve Henderson of Savannah, Ga.; three nieces, Tina (Robert) Peterson, Nikki (Tom) Thompson and Jessica (Noe) Sanchez, all of Independence; and one nephew, Michael Willard of Independence.
Preceded in death by: her father and stepfather, Earl Shelton.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo 50702.
Darlene M. “Dar” Fleming
(1935-2020)
REINBECK — Darlene Marie “Dar” Marie Fleming, 84, of Central City, formerly of Reinbeck, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.
She was born Feb. 2, 1935, in rural Floyd County, daughter of Joseph and Catharyn (Reis) Greiner. She married Richard Fleming on April 26, 1958, in Red Bank, N.J.
Darlene was a 1953 graduate of Dinsdale High School in Dinsdale. She was formerly employed with Marion Goodyear, Kettleson’s R.V., Collins Radio, and Sears.
Dar was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Central City and the Linn-Mar Booster Club.
Survived by: her husband of 61 years; a son, Allen Fleming of Central City; two grandchildren, Kailey Tyne and Madison Fleming; three sisters, JoAnn Hulme of Traer, Lucille (David) Swaim of Drakesville, and Donna (Dean) Larsen of Reinbeck; one brother, Dennis (Patricia) Greiner of Reinbeck; sister-in-law, Beverly Greiner; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Donald and Dale Greiner; and brother-in-law, Leland Hulme.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Gabriel Church, Reinbeck, with burial at Reinbeck Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City; visitation also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at 1200 Pleasant St., Des Moines, Iowa 50309, or a favorite charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Dar and Richard enjoyed wintering for 15 years in Arizona, where she loved to hike. In 2012, she hiked the Grand Canyon. Her greatest joy was her family, going to her son’s and granddaughters’ sporting events including volleyball, basketball, golf and softball. Dar will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Evelyn Moine
(1920-2020)
NASHUA — Evelyn Mae Moine, 99, of Nashua, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua.
She was born June 15, 1920, in Waterloo to Kenneth & Ruth (Butler) Myers. She married M. Albert Moine on Nov. 17, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Evelyn attended school in Waterloo. Albert and Evelyn farmed east of Nashua for 21 years and then owned, developed and operated the “Central 76 Campground,” an RV park in Branson, Mo. In 1980 Albert had a heart attack, and they returned to Iowa, living on the “The Ponderosa” north of Nashua. She taught piano lessons to many students.
She had been a member of First Lutheran Church and the Republic Community Church.
Survived by: a son, Larry (Winnett) Moine, and a daughter, Sandra (LeRoy) Cerwinske, both of Nashua; seven grandchildren, Travis, Traci, Paije, Darin, Kevin, Mark and Michelle; 12 great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and one stepgreat-grandchild; sister-in-law, Ann Myers of Virginia; and a daughter-in-law, Barb Moine Gustafson of St. Louis.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Roland and Bernard; grandson, Perry Cerwinske and great-grandson Joseph Moine; a sister, Kathryn Myers Tollefson Shepard; two brothers, Robert (Bob) and George (Bill) Myers; two brothers-in-law, Lewie Tollefson and Dale Shepard; sister-in-law, Norma Myers Burke; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Cedar Point Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Nashua. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Jan. 7, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation also for an hour prior to the service at the church Wednesday.
Evelyn and her husband enjoyed many travels in their RV camper, fishing and spending winters in Texas, Florida, and Missouri. Evelyn truly loved all music and especially the Gaither Gospel Music and attended several concerts. In her life, she especially loved her time with her family near and far cherishing many memories.
Service Notice: Marian Rouchka
SHEFFIELD -- Marian Rouchka, 89, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Sheffield Care Center; services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Cresco, (563) 547-3501, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. wake service; visitation also for an hour before the service Friday at the church. Condolences at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com.
Debra A. Clark
Debra Ann Clark, 54, of Evansdale passed away on Friday January 3, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Blakesburg United Methodist Church in Blakesburg, IA.
Memorials may be made to the Cedar Valley Hospice House or to the family.
James T. “JR” Robison
(1967-2019)
James Thomas Robison, AKA JR, (62), was born on March 28, 1957, and passed away on December 26, 2019, of a massive stroke.
His father was in the military, so he spent his entire childhood moving from town to town. Finally the family ended up in Dike, Iowa, where he meet his wife Shelley Danielson. They were married in 1977, and together they had a beautiful daughter, Danelle Nichole, (who recently passed). After a few years they were divorced and he and Shelly Hill had a son named James Junior, AKA JJ.
Moving from town to town you learn to make friends fast and move on; JR loved living in Dike, Iowa, because he got to keep his friends.
Another one of his passions was his Harley motorcycle; he loved to go riding and it was something he could do to bond with his daughter. They went riding together often.
Preceded in death was his father, Orval J. Robison, his daughter Danelle, his niece Elizabeth K. Allison, and nephew Timothy Hesse.
Surviving is his mother, Anna Belle Robison, his 2 sisters Barbara Oswalt, and her husband Dean, Janet K. Mincks and her husband Roger, his son James Jr. and his wife; aunts and uncles and 50 cousins in the Newton and Grinnell area; a great-niece, Kristina from Florida and her four children; four grandchildren, three of them are JJ’s and one is Danelle’s son, Jarrett Mcfarlane, from New Hampshire; and a stepgranddaughter, Alley from Ankeny; his ex-wife Shelley Danielson; Shelly Hill, AND all his friends.
JJ’s wife wouldn’t allow a visitation and or funeral, so JR’s friends are having a celebration of life party at Lynch’s Pub in Dike, Iowa, on Saturday, January 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Memorials will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and St Jude’s.
Gary G. Simmerman
(1940-2020)
WATERLOO — Gary G. Simmerman, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Rogersville, Mo., son of Glenn and Susie (Siler) Simmerman. He married Marlene Neelans on April 14, 1964, in Vinton; she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2000.
Gary was a machinist at John Deere for many years until retirement.
Survived by: two sons, Ken (Kristi) Simmerman and Ronny Simmerman; a daughter, Tammy Gram; and a son-in-law, Kim Cordes, all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Amber (Andy) Brauner, Nicole Simmerman, Jessica Simmerman, Brad (Emily) Cordes, Dan Cordes, Eric McLaughlin, Nathan McLaughlin, and Bobbi Jo Gram; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; daughter, Pam Cordes; son, John Meyers; two sisters, Mary Uchtman and Virginia Williams; and a brother, Roy Simmerman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Gary was a member of the UAW No. 838. He enjoyed watching classic Westerns on TV, trips to the casino, and woodworking. He loved going on car rides.
