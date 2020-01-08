{{featured_button_text}}
DES MOINES — The same sticking points remain as last year, but Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is optimistic lawmakers will address the restoration of voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.

Reynolds has proposed an amendment to the state constitution to automatically restore an Iowa felon’s right to vote upon completion of his or her sentence.

The Republican governor made the pitch during last year’s condition of the state address, but her proposal stalled in the Legislature.

Iowa is the only state in the nation that requires felons to apply to the governor to have their voting rights restored.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do, and it’s one of my priorities. Sometimes you don’t get it the first year when you talk about it,” Reynolds said. “... I’m going to do everything I can to make the case, and I feel pretty confident that we can get them there.”

She has said no one person should hold such authority, and she is a believer in second chances.

Reynolds could make the change by executive order. But she insists a constitutional amendment is better because it is more difficult to alter in the future.

A constitutional amendment must be passed twice by lawmakers — with an election between — and then by a vote of the people. An executive order can be undone by the next governor.

Reynolds’ proposal hit a roadblock last year in the Senate, where Republican members of the judiciary committee wanted to add stipulations to the proposal but could agree on what those stipulations should be.

The sticking points are whether perpetrators of certain violent crimes — like murder or rape — should ever have their voting rights restored, and whether felons should be required to pay all fines or court fees before their rights are restored.

Reynolds said she is comfortable discussing the exemption of some crimes. She is less supportive of requirements that would make the process harder for felons than the current system. Currently felons can apply to the governor to have voting rights restored by showing they are making an effort to pay fines and fees.

Requiring felons to have all court fees and fines repaid before having voting rights restored would be even more burdensome, advocates warn.

“My goal is not to go there. I don’t want to make it harder than it already is,” Reynolds said. “... This is part of making them whole, making them feel like a citizen, helping them in their re-entry process.”

Senate Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said defining those exempted crimes will be crucial to getting the Republican-majority Senate to support the proposal.

“Obviously there were some major sticking points in the Senate (last year). I would expect it will be part of the discussion again this year. Whether we can get that done or not, I don’t know,” Whitver said. “One of the things that I personally really want to make sure of is that we’re thinking about is the victims of these crimes as well. And there are certain crimes you shouldn’t get your voting rights back.

“In order to get something done in the Iowa Senate, we really have to define what those crimes are.”

Senate Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, continued Democrats’ calls for Reynolds to restore felons’ voting rights by executive order while lawmakers continue to work on the constitutional amendment.

Because of the lengthy process for amending the state constitution, even if lawmakers find agreement, restoration is at a minimum two to three years away.

“This hesitation is preventing people who, by right, should be able to vote,” said. “Time is of the essence, in some ways, for people who are denied the (right to) vote.”

Last year Reynolds appointed a commission to develop criminal justice reform proposals. The group was tasked with finding ways to reduce recidivism and to eliminate barriers for people who complete their sentence to re-enter society.

“Even small steps, to begin with, I think, let people know I’m serious about this. And we’re not stopping. We’re going to keep working on it until we get it right,” Reynolds said.

