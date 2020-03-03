Reynolds open to restitution requirements for felon voting rights

Reynolds on Tuesday told reporters she is willing to approve the Senate proposal in the spirit of compromise in order to ensure the passage of the constitutional amendment.

“I’ve said before that I didn’t want to make it more complicated. They really tied the restitution to victims, and we should never ever lose sight of victims,” Reynolds said. “Compromise is part of how we get things done. When you show no willingness to compromise, then nothing ever happens. So we’ll continue to work with them and see what happens. …

“That’s what it takes to get things to done. We have to be willing to take a look and listen at what both sides are saying.”

The restitution requirements would be placed under state law, while the voting rights restoration is covered by a proposed constitutional amendment.

An amendment to the state constitution must be approved during two sessions of the Iowa Legislature separated by an election, then by a statewide public vote.

A federal appeals court this past month upheld a lower court ruling that restitution requirements passed in Florida and similar to Iowa’s were unconstitutional.

“(Iowa state lawmakers) are taking that into consideration as they move it through the legislative process,” Reynolds said. “I think they really didn’t want to go through what Florida did. So (they’re) trying to be more prescriptive on the front end, and then we’ll see.”