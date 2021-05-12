Reynolds: It's time to 'live our lives more fully again'

DES MOINES — As the state closes in on 6,000 COVID-19-related deaths — but with nearly 1.17 million Iowans fully vaccinated — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that it’s time to “live our lives more fully again.”

“There’s no reason for us to continue to fear COVID-19 any longer,” the governor declared in a news conference. “We know how to manage it.”

Learning to manage life with COVID-19, which, as of Wednesday morning had claimed the lives of 5,994 Iowans lives and infected 368,468, has been a central theme of Reynolds’ message over the past 14 months.

She made her comments Wednesday while defending her decision announced a day earlier to end Iowa’s participation in federal unemployment programs on June 12, although Congress authorized the additional aid to run through early September. Programs she will end next month include adding $300 a week in jobless benefits, extending the time period for collecting aid and making some out-of-work people who didn’t previously qualify — like freelancers and gig employees — eligible for unemployment checks. The state’s usual unemployment program will continue.

“Iowa is open for business,” Reynolds said. “Jobs are readily available and employers are able to hire and it’s time to get back to work.”