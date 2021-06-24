Reynolds: Iowa will send state patrol officers to help at Mexican border

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that she plans to deploy Iowa State Patrol officers to the U.S. southern border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts there.

Reynolds said she took the action in response to requests from Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” Reynolds said in a statement “The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable. Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans.”

On June 10, Abbott and Ducey formally requested law enforcement support from all 50 states through an existing interstate mutual aid agreement that enables states to share resources during a disaster, according to Reynolds' office. With the action, Iowa would join Florida, Nebraska, and Idaho in sending law enforcement to the southern border to assist Texas and Arizona.