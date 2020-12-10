Reynolds: I would back Texas election challange

During an appearance on a radio show Thursday, Reynolds was asked why Iowa did not join the Republican effort. “I was not notified or asked to be part of that brief, so we weren’t given the opportunity to be part of that,” she replied.

“What I want Iowans to know is that we didn’t know about it. It’s very time-sensitive and they needed to move fast on it and they did to get it filed,” the governor said.

Miller said had he been asked to join the GOP lawsuit he would have declined, “because the elections were fairly and safely conducted by election officials of both parties.”

“I cannot support a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the votes of approximately 20 million Americans,” Miller said.

He said he was asked Thursday by a group of Democratic attorneys general to join a brief supporting the four states the Texas attorney general is suing, but Reynolds refused to allow him to join.