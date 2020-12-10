Reynolds: I would back Texas election challange

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds would have added Iowa to the GOP-controlled states backing a Texas legal effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election results in four states that voted for Democrat Joe Biden had she known about the challenge.
Reynolds, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, said Thursday that Iowa was not asked to join the brief supporting the Texas lawsuit because Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is a Democrat.
“I would have requested that Iowa officially join in support of the lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General,” Reynolds said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Miller says he would have joined a separate amicus brief by another group of states in support of the results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia, but Iowa’s Republican governor wouldn’t let him.
At issue are motions filed Wednesday by Trump and 17 Republican attorneys general that supported what has been viewed as a long-shot legal effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election results that deem Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit this week that effectively asks the nine Supreme Court justices to nullify about 10.4 million ballots from voters who picked Biden over Trump in four key battleground states.
During an appearance on a radio show Thursday, Reynolds was asked why Iowa did not join the Republican effort. “I was not notified or asked to be part of that brief, so we weren’t given the opportunity to be part of that,” she replied.
“What I want Iowans to know is that we didn’t know about it. It’s very time-sensitive and they needed to move fast on it and they did to get it filed,” the governor said.
Miller said had he been asked to join the GOP lawsuit he would have declined, “because the elections were fairly and safely conducted by election officials of both parties.”
“I cannot support a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the votes of approximately 20 million Americans,” Miller said.
He said he was asked Thursday by a group of Democratic attorneys general to join a brief supporting the four states the Texas attorney general is suing, but Reynolds refused to allow him to join.
Miller and Reynolds reached an agreement last year that requires him to seek her approval before filing out-of-state lawsuits on behalf of Iowa. The agreement was reached after Reynolds vetoed a bill passed by Republican lawmakers angry at state challenges to President Donald Trump’s policies. The bill would have permanently required the Iowa attorney general to seek permission from the governor, Legislature or executive council to join multi-state lawsuits. Iowa would have been the only state with such a provision.
Miller said he supports the Democratic brief because it argues that the U.S. Constitution provides no basis for one state to second-guess the courts of another in their interpretation of state law and that common-sense measures taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic did not introduce widespread fraud.
Miller acknowledged his office has been bombarded by phone calls and messages to support and oppose the lawsuit but said he “must let the law guide us in making decisions.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.