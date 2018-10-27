WEST DES MOINES — On May 9, 2017, Fred Hubbell announced he was considering a run for Iowa governor.
Two weeks and one day later, Kim Reynolds was promoted to Iowa governor.
They have been campaigning ever since — for roughly 18 months.
And in just more than one week, voters will choose one of them to lead Iowa for the next four years.
Reynolds, the Republican successor incumbent, and Hubbell, the Democratic challenger, have entered the “closing arguments” phase of their campaigns. The television advertisements have been running for months. The debates are finished. Early voting is underway.
All that remains in what scant polling and most political watchers agree is a very close race is for the candidates to finish the marathon with a closing sprint in which they will emphasize what they deem to be the most critical messages that can help their campaign. With just more than one week left before Election Day on Nov. 6, this is one last chance for the candidates to connect with voters.
Both candidates are taking their messages straight to the voters. This past week Reynolds and Hubbell kicked off bus tours that will take them across Iowa, with multiple stops per day planned.
Reynolds launched her campaign-closing tour at a gathering of supporters at a barbecue restaurant in West Des Moines. Standing on a chair so everyone could see her and braced by running mate Adam Gregg, the former state public defender, Reynolds told supporters that her administration is getting things done while her opponent wants to take the state backward, and that under her leadership Iowa’s taxes are going down and incomes are increasing.
Tax rates and the state’s economy are two of Reynolds’ top focal points as she makes her closing argument. She stresses the tax cuts signed into law this year by Reynolds and the Republican-led Iowa Legislature, and claims Hubbell wants to raise taxes by repealing some of those cuts. Hubbell has hedged when asked how he would approach the tax cuts if elected.
Reynolds also points to the state’s balanced budget — which is required by law — and its $127 million surplus and notes independent organizations that have given Iowa high marks in areas like places to live and state management.
“We’re going to keep Iowa moving,” Reynolds told reporters at her bus tour kickoff event, using the campaign slogan that doubles as an acronym for her first name. “We’re going to build on the success that we’ve seen over the last couple years.”
The classic incumbent vs. challenger, right direction vs. wrong direction argument has been an underlying theme to most issues in the race between Reynolds and Hubbell.
“The choice is very clear, I think: Do we build on the success that we’ve seen over the last couple years or do we stop and reverse course,” Reynolds said. “I believe Iowa’s heading in the right direction. It’s been reflected by a lot of third-party validation. And we want to keep building on that.”
Hubbell kicked off his bus tour one day earlier just outside the Iowa Capitol in which he hopes to begin working next year. Hubbell was joined by running mate and state legislator Rita Hart, but the first speakers at their event were Iowans impacted by privatized Medicaid and increasing college tuition.
Those personal stories of struggle have been at the heart of Hubbell’s campaign, especially over Medicaid. Since the state in 2016 turned management of the $5 billion government health care program for disabled and low-income Iowans over to private companies, hundreds of participants and family members have decried what they have described as a reduction in services.
Medicaid, mental health care and public education funding have been central tenets of Hubbell’s campaign, and they continue to be as he makes his closing argument. Hubbell portrays those issues as in need of repair and says he would make the necessary changes while Reynolds will continue to offer more of the same.
“It’s time to change the direction of our state, put people first and give people the health care and the education that they deserve, invest in our communities so we can make Iowa a great place to live and work and retire,” Hubbell told reporters just before getting on his campaign bus.
Hubbell also pushed back at the suggestion that he will have to raise taxes in order to accomplish all that he has pledged throughout the campaign.
“We don’t have to raise taxes to do it, by the way,” Hubbell said. “We’re going to be smart about how we invest in our mental health and the reversing privatization of Medicaid, and we’re going to stop those wasteful tax giveaways.”
Libertarian candidate Jake Porter said he continues to stress criminal justice reform, a central issue of his third-party campaign. Libertarians earned a spot on the Iowa ballot as an official party after their performance in the 2016 elections, and Porter said he believes he and other Libertarian candidates have done sufficient work that they will fare well enough to remain on the ballot after 2018.
“I am talking about criminal justice reform. I believe that I can force whoever wins to address the issue next year,” Porter said in an email to the bureau. “I am also pointing out that we can win by doing well enough in the election that it forces the Democrats and Republicans to adopt our ideas, and it keeps our major party status.”
While most voters have already made up their minds — and many have already voted — the small sliver of undecided voters could still have an impact on the race, elections experts said.
In the only Iowa Poll on the race in the general election, published in late September, Hubbell was chosen by 43 percent of respondents, Reynolds 41 percent and Porter 7 percent, while 9 percent said they remained undecided.
If the race is indeed that close, late-breaking voters could still impact the election, experts said.
But it is difficult to determine how those late-breaking voters may go in Iowa’s gubernatorial election, said Ann Selzer, whose company runs the Iowa Poll.
In her appearance on this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa Public Television, Selzer said late-deciding voters typically break against the incumbent, but noted that Reynolds is not a traditional incumbent in that she was promoted to the job and was not directly chosen by voters.
“People always wonder and ask me, well which way do (late-deciding voters) break? And the answer is, I can line up for you 100 different races and have a different story for how they race. But our rule of thumb is that if there is an incumbent then people know the incumbent well enough to know if they’re going to vote for that person or not and so if they’re undecided they're probably not going to break for the incumbent,” Selzer said.
“That’s the conventional wisdom. There are plenty of situations where that doesn’t appear to have happened. But Kim Reynolds is not exactly an incumbent. She holds the title but she has not won the seat in her own right. So I think this will be an interesting test.”
Those late-deciding voters could impact a close race, said Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University.
“I’ve said for years that in a closer, tight race a feather on the scale makes the difference,” Goldford said. He said in past races where Iowa candidates like U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley or former Gov. Terry Branstad have held strong leads, late-breaking voters did not influence the outcome. “But in a close race like this, a feather on the scale makes the difference. Which is they they’re both scrambling.”
And even just one week --- during which the candidates will be barnstorming the state in one last effort to reach voters --- is enough time for the needle to move, Goldford said.
“We’re still (more than a week) out,” he said, “so there’s time for a shift, even if you allow for there’s not as many fence-sitters as there used to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.