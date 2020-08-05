Reynolds gets good marks in poll despite voter disagreeing with pandemic policies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although they don’t always agree with her — particularly on her pandemic policy — Iowa voters give Gov. Kim Reynolds high marks for her job performance.

Nearly three-fifths — 58 percent — of registered voters told Monmouth University Polling Institute that Reynolds is doing a good job. Thirty-nine percent said she’s doing a bad job.

Her “good” rating includes 28 percent who say she’s doing a “very good” job. That was nearly balanced by 25 percent who rated her job performance as “very bad.”

Despite that overall rating, voters tend to disagree with the governor on key aspects of her pandemic policy.

For example, 73 percent believe individual towns and cities should be allowed to establish face mask rules that are stricter than statewide regulations. This includes 94 percent of Democrats, 68 percent of independents and 59 percent of Reynolds’ fellow Republicans.

Reynolds and Attorney General Tom Miller have said that local governments do not have that authority.

Opposition also was expressed to Reynolds’ insistence that school districts follow state law that requires K-12 students spend at least half their instruction time in the classroom.